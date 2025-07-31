5 Mysterious Places In India That Are Beyond Scientific Understanding: Shani Shingapur, Jwala Ji And More

Science cannot prove or disprove the existence of the Almighty. Over the years, many scientists have expressed their belief in a divine being, citing the intricate nature of the universe as evidence or drawing from personal spiritual experiences.

While others hold that science focuses on the natural world and religion on the spiritual or metaphysical (study of the fundamental nature of reality).

Here are the top 5 places in India that you should know where even science believes God might still exist:

1) Shani Shingapur, Maharashtra

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Shani is a village in Maharashtra where people don’t lock their homes. Not because there is no crime, but because they truly trust that some higher power is watching and protecting them. The local people believe that Lord Shani is protecting them, and for decades, this belief has proven to be true.

2) The hanging Pillar of Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh

Representation of photo from Pinterest

This is a stone pillar from the 16th century that floats. It's a surprising place where even a small cloth can pass underneath. Engineers have studied and measured it, however, no one has been able to figure out what is going on here.

3) Kamakhya Temple, Assam

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Every year, the temple shuts for three days because the goddess is believed to be menstruating. These three days, the devotees wait respectfully, while the river near it turns red. Science says it’s a natural occurrence, and devotees believe it's a divine feminine.

4) Jwala Ji, Himachal Pradesh

Representation of photo from Pinterest

This temple is nestled in the mountains, where fire burns endlessly from the rocks without any oil, wood, or fuel. No matter what the season is, it's always lit.

5) Kailasa Temple, Ellora

Representation of photo from Pinterest