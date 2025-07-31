5 Mysterious Places In India That Are Beyond Scientific Understanding: Shani Shingapur, Jwala Ji And More

Updated 31 July 2025 at 21:11 IST
Science cannot prove or disprove the existence of the Almighty. Over the years, many scientists have expressed their belief in a divine being, citing the intricate nature of the universe as evidence or drawing from personal spiritual experiences.
While others hold that science focuses on the natural world and religion on the spiritual or metaphysical (study of the fundamental nature of reality).
Shani is a village in Maharashtra where people don’t lock their homes. Not because there is no crime, but because they truly trust that some higher power is watching and protecting them. The local people believe that Lord Shani is protecting them, and for decades, this belief has proven to be true.
This is a stone pillar from the 16th century that floats. It's a surprising place where even a small cloth can pass underneath. Engineers have studied and measured it, however, no one has been able to figure out what is going on here.
Every year, the temple shuts for three days because the goddess is believed to be menstruating. These three days, the devotees wait respectfully, while the river near it turns red. Science says it’s a natural occurrence, and devotees believe it's a divine feminine.
This temple is nestled in the mountains, where fire burns endlessly from the rocks without any oil, wood, or fuel. No matter what the season is, it's always lit.
This temple wasn’t built; it was revealed. No cement, no joining, no break. It is believed by experts that it was made by people without the use of any machines, and yet it stands. Sceptics say natural wonder, devotees believe divine power.
