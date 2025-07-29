From Swiss-Style Meadows to Mediterranean Seas: Top 7 Destinations In India That Feel Like Exotic International Locations

Many people desire to travel abroad for various reasons, including cultural immersion, adventure, and personal growth. However, India has several places that offer a unique landscape, architectural styles and cultural vibes that exactly evoke the feeling that you are just in a foreign country.

From Swiss-style meadows to Mediterranean beaches and mini-Tibets to Parisian boulevards. Here are the top 7 destinations that’ll make you feel like you’ve crossed the borders.

Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh: Switzerland

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Khajjiar is often called the “Mini Switzerland of India” for its striking resemblances to the Swiss Alps, with its rolling green meadows, pine forests, and serene lake.

Auli, Uttarakhand: Austria

Auli in Uttarakhand is often compared to Austria for its stunning snowy landscape, which makes it feel like a foreign trip. Its ski slopes, coniferous forests, and views of the Himalayas create a picture-perfect setting reminiscent of European ski resorts.

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Coorg, Karnataka: Scotland

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Coorg is known as Kodagu, which is often compared with Scotland due to its geography, terrain, climate and atmosphere. Both regions feature misty hills, lush greenery and cool climate.

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat: South America

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Rann of Kutch is located in Gujarat. The endless desert under the moonlight looks eerily like Bolivia’s salt flats. You can visit this place during the Rann Utsav, where you will get a crossover setting like South America.

Puducherry: France

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Puducherry is often called “Little France” due to its strong French colonial heritage, which is still visible in its architecture, street names, and cultural influences. The city retains a distinct French ambience, particularly in the French Quarter, also known as “White Town”.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Maldives

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are often compared to being “like abroad” due to their stunning natural beauty, such as turquoise water, coral reefs, and white sand beaches. With scuba diving in the Andamans rivalling the feels of the Maldives.

Chitrakoot Falls: Niagara Falls

Representation of photo from Pinterest