5 Offbeat Places To Visit With Your Partner On Valentine’s Day 2026

The month of romance is here, and you are likely dreaming of the perfect Valentine’s Week escape, one where every moment feels magical and every sunset holds your heart a little longer. Check out some of the most stunning destinations around Mumbai that combine natural beauty with the romantic charm you crave. From houseboats drifting on calm waters and grand lakes set in the mountains to golden beaches and sunsets that turn even silent moments into something unforgettable.

Diveagar and the Konkan Coast

Diveagar and the nearby Konkan coast offer a calm mix of white sandy beaches, historic sea forts, and sacred temples, making it a perfect destination for a peaceful break. This place suits couples looking to unwind together.

Alibaug

Alibaug features clean beaches, charming seaside resorts, and romantic candlelit dinners, which make it a perfect Valentine’s escape. Couples can walk along Kashid Beach, watch stunning sunsets, or enjoy exciting water sports by the sea.

Matheran

Matheran fills the air with romance as a vehicle-free hill station known for its scenic toy train rides, quiet forests, and breathtaking viewpoints like Panorama Point. Couples can walk hand in hand along misty paths and soak in the calm beauty of the surroundings.

Advertisement

Lavasa

Lavasa welcomes couples with its European-style charm and lakeside setting. Visitors can stroll through cobbled streets, enjoy peaceful boat rides, or relax at cosy cafés overlooking the tranquil waterfront for a memorable Valentine’s Day.

Igatpuri

Nestled in the Sahyadri ranges, Igatpuri offers a quiet retreat with misty hills, serene resorts, and scenic trekking routes. Couples can enjoy the fresh mountain air, relax in nature, and create lasting memories in this peaceful destination.