6 Places To Visit In FEB In India: Ahmedabad To Kaziranga

February is one of the best months to travel in India, thanks to a short and pleasant seasonal window. Winter has eased in most regions, the monsoon has ended, and the intense summer heat is still some time away, creating comfortable conditions for exploring. The month also carries strong cultural energy, with festivals, exhibitions, performances and seasonal food traditions taking place across cities, coastal areas and wildlife regions. If your travel plans depend on weather, events or experiences available only at certain times, these destinations truly shine in February.

Best places to visit in February in India

Ahmedabad

February offers the perfect window to explore Ahmedabad, as cooler weather makes walks through the UNESCO-listed old city, stepwells, and riverfront truly enjoyable. The city settles after the high-energy kite-flying celebrations of Uttarayan in January, yet the festive spirit continues, especially through food. Winter marks peak season for undhiyu, Gujarat’s iconic one-pot dish, and February keeps the tradition alive with private gatherings, restaurant specials, and farm-to-table experiences across the city.

Jaipur

February stands out as one of the finest months to visit Jaipur. Cool mornings and bright, sunny days create ideal conditions to explore its forts, palaces, and historic neighbourhoods. The city also buzzes with cultural energy. The Jaipur Literature Festival attracts writers and thinkers from around the world, while Jaipur Art Week fills museums, palaces, and independent spaces with exhibitions, installations, and artist-led discussions.

Khajuraho

February brings a special charm to Khajuraho, as pleasant weather allows its history and artistry to shine. The town, known for its UNESCO-listed temples, invites visitors to admire intricate stone carvings up close and enjoy a deeply immersive cultural experience.

Rishikesh

Rishikesh unfolds at a gentle pace in February. Evenings glow with Ganga Aarti, quiet moments unfold at the Beatles Ashram, and mornings feel slow and soulful. The river remains cold but calming, encouraging reflection. For those seeking adventure, rafting in the chilly waters adds a thrill, followed by a comforting stop at cafés serving rich hot chocolate.

Jaisalmer

February places Jaisalmer at its most exciting. Visitors can slide down golden sand dunes on desert safaris or capture striking sunset photographs against vast desert skies. The city also hosts one of the largest camel fairs, adding colour and energy to the season. All this makes Jaisalmer an unmissable destination at this time of year.

