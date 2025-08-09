5 Tips To Stay Safe And Protect Your Belongings In Theft-Prone Tourist Areas Of The World

Traveling to some of the most popular destinations in the world is a dream come true for most travel enthusiasts. However, the dream quickly turns into nightmares when confronted with the reality of these places which record rampant cases of pickpocketing and thefts. Yes, it is true, some of the busiest tourist attractions in the world are also prone to thievery and mugging attempts due to the high volume of footfall in these locations.

From Trevi Fountain in Rome to Eiffel Tower in Paris, here is how to stay safe and protect your belongings in the most theft-prone tourist locations.

Invest in Slash Proof Sling Bags

Source: Material District

There are several reported incidents of criminals using small blades to cut through the handle of sling bags and run with it. To prevent the same, invest in high quality slash-proof sling bags with proper chain-locking. Also don’t forget to position your bag in a way so that the opening is closer to your body.

Dress Discreetly

Source: Beautynesia

Dressing in expensive accessories or flaunting a loud designer logo on your person paints a target on your back as far as thieves are concerned. Apart from pickpocketing, it is also a dead give away of your tourist status making you a target for several tourist traps and scams. Dress in casual and comfortable clothes that do not scream ‘I am a rich tourist’ and you will avoid a ton of unwanted attention.

Get a RFID-Blocking Wallet

Criminals often use RFID technology to remotely scan your identity information or even your credit and debit card numbers. This can lead to identity theft and scammers can even drain your account with this information. Prevent this by getting yourself a RFID-blocking wallet and put all your cards and IDs in it to stop them from getting scanned.

Have Duplicates

It is never a good idea to carry your original documents when going out and about in a high-traffic touristy city. Losing them can land you in serious trouble, especially in international destinations. Make a laminated photocopy of your IDs and passports to carry on your persona and leave the original ones in the safety of your hotel room.

Beware Of Over-Friendly Strangers