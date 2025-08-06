Planning To Go On A Royal Journey? Here's All You Need To Know About India's Luxurious Train 'Palace On Wheels' | Image: Instagram

For people looking for a pleasure trip to Rajasthan, the Indian Railways' ‘Palace On Wheels’ offers a royal experience taking people through India's breathtaking landscapes, including stunning deserts, magnificent palaces, and serene lakes.

The ‘Palace On Wheels’ is a luxury train designed to offer a regal journey through Rajasthan. The train's interiors are a feast for the eyes, with vintage furniture, majestic decor, and lavish interiors offering travellers a smooth, luxurious journey that feels truly royal.

The train, which was launched on January 26, 1982, starts its journey from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station and returns to Delhi after giving passengers a delightful travel experience to Rajasthan.

The itinerary covers two Indian states, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The journey takes passengers through many architectural structures across the important cities in Rajasthan and a trip to Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

This 7 Nights/ 8 Days Trip is a perfect escape for travellers looking to enjoy a royal experience. It also covers all elements of Indian tourism.

The trip covers places including Udaipur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Chittorgarh, Sawai Madhopur and Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

The train has 14 air-conditioned saloons, each named after a former princely state and decorated with traditional Rajput aesthetics.

Every saloon has two twin-bedded and two double-bedded cabins, each with an attached private bath, running hot and cold water, and a shower.

The cabins are fitted with modern amenities like sofas, reading lights, comfortable furnishings, built-in wardrobes, and large windows to ensure that travellers can enjoy the scenery outside.

In addition to the private chambers, each coach features a shared seating lounge where passengers can socialize, relax, and watch the countryside view from their windows.

An attached pantry in each saloon provides drinks and refreshments.

The train also has a separate bar and lounge car for guests to relax with a drink or a book.

For dining, there are two restaurant cars, "Maharaja" and "Maharani," which serve a variety of Indian dishes including Rajasthani, Continental, and Chinese cuisines respectively.

The restaurants are lavishly decorated with elegant curtains and table settings, providing a truly royal dining experience.

Turban-wearing attendants, or "Khidmatgars," greet guests at the platform and are available to assist throughout the trip.

What Are 'Palace On Wheels' Provisions?

For entertainment and convenience, the train offers a variety of facilities.

Guests can enjoy indoor games like chess and carom board in the lounge, and a mailbox is available for posting mail.

First-aid is on board, and a doctor can be arranged at the next station if needed.

The train has a non-smoking environment, but guests can inquire with the captain for designated smoking areas.

Future plans include adding ATM and satellite phone facilities for guests.

Overall, the ‘Palace on Wheels’ aims to provide a travel experience that makes guests enjoy royalty, combining modern comforts with the grandeur and history of Rajasthan.

Additional Information About The Train:

On the designated departure dates, the week-long journey begins every Wednesday night from Safdarjung Railway Station in New Delhi.

Before the train moves on to its next destination, guests must be present for check-in, which starts at 4 pm.

The train travels at night, arriving at a new destination each morning, with a trip to Agra and the Taj Mahal also included in the itinerary.

Passengers Are Required To:

Book tickets at least three months before the departure date is advised.

To begin, select your preferred date to proceed to the booking page.

To reserve your tickets in advance, provide your important travel information.