Diwali celebrations in India are a multi-cultural affair. While the general sentiment surrounding the festival of lights remains that of good prevailing over evil, different states and cities in India put their own unique cultural spin on the celebrations.

From simple rituals to guide the spirit of ancestors, an animal fair with beard-growing competitions, to a glorious honouring of valiant heroes for liberation, here are 5 unique Diwali celebrations across India that you should experience at least once.



Bada Badua Daka

Source: mycitylinks.in

In Odisha, Diwali is celebrated with a unique ritual that honours the ancestors. On the day of the festival, families gather around and light up a bunch of sticks called kaunriya kathi in a ritual called Bada Badua Daka. The light from the burning sticks is believed to guide the departed souls from their afterlife to the earthly realm to meet their family on special occasions.

Naraka Chaturdashi

Source: goemkarponn.com

In the western state of Goa, Diwali is celebrated with fire before the firecrackers. While most places in India burn effigies of Ravana on Dusshera, in Goa, massive effigies of Narakasura are burned amidst great pomp and show to signify good over evil. The streets of the coastal state come alive with not just the burning effigies but also fairs, parades, and other celebrations.

Kali Puja

Source: Wikimedia Commons



While most parts of India celebrate Diwali to commemorate Lord Ram coming back from his 14 years of exile, in West Bengal, Diwali is celebrated as Kali Puja. Culturally, Bengalis are ardent devotees of Kali, and while there are smaller Kali Pujas that happen throughout the year, the one during Diwali is considered to be the main one and celebrated with big pandals and major fanfare.

Camel Fair

Source: holyvoyages.com

Rajasthan has one of the most unique Diwali celebrations as it coincides with the great animal fair that happens in Pushkar. Colourfully decorated camels dot the scenery and the general atmosphere of the huge fair is eclectic to say the least. There are also cultural dances and beard-growing competitions that add to the festive spirit.

Bandi Chor Divas

Source: Punjab Newsline