6 Places In The World Where You Can Stand In Three Countries At Once

All travel enthusiasts know that the world has multiple tripoints, a place that serves as a border for three countries. According to the International Journal of Tourism Space, Place and Environment, there are 170 such points on Earth. For travel enthusiasts and geography lovers alike, visiting such places offers a truly unique experience.

The Three-Country Cairn: Sweden, Norway and Finland

Located near the Arctic Circle, this peaceful tripoint is marked by a small stone cairn surrounded by water. Accessible by hiking trails and boat rides during summer, the spot allows travellers to stand at the meeting point of Sweden, Norway and Finland. The surrounding landscapes of forests and lakes make it a serene and picturesque destination.

Dreiländereck: Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Situated near Lake Constance, this tripoint is popularly known as Dreiländereck, meaning 'Three Countries Corner'. While the exact border point lies in the lake, viewpoints along the shore let visitors enjoy panoramic views of all three countries. The region is also famous for cycling trails, vineyards and charming towns.



Mont Dolent Area: Italy, France and Switzerland



Located in the Mont Blanc massif, this tripoint attracts hikers and adventure seekers. Standing here, travellers can admire the alpine scenery while experiencing the cultural blend of Italian, French and Swiss.

Tumen River Tripoint: China, Russia and North Korea



One of the most politically intriguing tripoints, this location near the Tumen River offers a rare view into three very different nations. While access is restricted and guided tours are usually required, visitors can stand at designated viewpoints where China, Russia and North Korea converge.

Picnic Table Tripoint: Slovakia, Austria and Hungary

Located outside Bratislava, the picnic table lies in a forest where Slovakia, Austria and Hungary meet. The table famously features the flag of the three countries marking the border of each.



Golden Triangle: Laos, Myanmar and Thailand

