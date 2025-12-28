New Year 2026: Less Crowded Places To Visit In India

New Year's is almost upon us and many have already embarked on a vacation. Since people like to step out during New Year festivities with their families and loved ones, popular travel destinations tend to get crowded. If you want to ditch the crowd this New Year's, here are some places you might want to head to.

Ziro

Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh is a hotspot for nature enthusiasts. Since the city offers relaxed vibes and is far away from the hustle and bustle of metro towns, you can unwind on this trip and enjoy New Year's with bonfires, traditional meals and stargazing.

Ziro offers many scenic views and locations | Image: X

Coorg

Often called the "Scotland of India", Coorg (Kodagu) is a popular hill station in the Western Ghats of Karnataka. It is famous for its misty mountains, plantations, waterfalls, and rich culture of South India it lets travelers immerse into. For a New Year's getaway, Coorg can be an ideal spot for couples.

Coorg is often called ‘Scotland of India’ | Image: X

Orchha

Orchha is located in Madhya Pradesh and if you are a spiritually inclined person, you may want to visit this quaint town during New Year's and start 2026 with spiritual bliss. Popular destinations to visit in Orchha include Ram Raja Temple, Purana Mandir, Orchha Fort Complex and the Royal Chhatris.

Orchha offers a glimpse into ancient architecture and forts | Image: X

Mandu

Another, less crowded travel destination in India is Mandu in Madhya Pradesh. Since Mandu was ruled over by various dynasties in the past, its architecture and city culture is a mix of all. There are a large number of palaces, mosques, Jain temples dating back to the 14th century and other buildings that you can explore during your New Year's vacation. The sunrise and sunset points in the city offer scenic views.

Mandu is a culturally rich city, offering relaxed vibes | Image: X

Kurseong

Situated in Darjeeling, Kurseong is natural paradise. It is known as the "Land of White Orchids" and is visited for its pleasant climate, misty hills, lush tea gardens and British-era institutions.

A road trip to Kurseong offers scenic views | Image: X