These 3 Asian Places Find A Mention In The Michelin Guide For Food Tourism In 2026

The Michelin Guide, considered a gold standard for culinary experiences, has identified 16 countries across the globe for foodies to visit at least once in 2026. After thorough on-ground research, the publication has issued an exhaustive list of restaurants and cuisines to try from all continents. As per the publication, Venice, Czechia, the Dolomites, Wrocław, and the Amalfi Coast in Europe are the go-to places for the best food. In North America, The Michelin Guide names Route 66, USA, The American South, Florida, Boston, Philadelphia, Québec and Vancouver as the best places to have a meal. In the Middle East, the publication has recommended Saudi Arabia for the best food experience. Three Asian countries have also found a mention in The Michelin Guide.

1. Cappadocia, Türkiye

As per the publication, the country is home to 18 Michelin-starred restaurants. The country is best known for hot air balloons adorning the skyline, making picturesque backgrounds. The UNESCO-listed region made its debut on The Michelin Guide in 2026. The list mentions that the place is best known for its locally produced meals and embodies the culture of farm-to-table. The traditional cooking methods and classic cutlery add to the charm of the Asian country. The best time to visit Cappadocia is April to May and October.



2. Jiangsu Province, China

Jiangsu is a coastal province of China located in the North of Shanghai. The province has 73 Michelin-starred restaurants. While not a traditional tourism spot, Jiangsu is famous for its regional food delicacies, such as freshwater fish. As per the publication, Spring and Autumn are the best times to visit the country. It is advised not travel here in the summer due to the high temperatures.

3. The Philippines

The third Asian country on The Michelin Guide is the Philippines. There are over 100 Michelin-starred restaurants in the country. The country finds a mention because of having an abundant variety of American, Chinese, and Spanish cuisines, which blends well with the country's local culture. The publication especially lists Cebu and Manila, as the must-visit cities in the country. January to March is the best time to visit the country.