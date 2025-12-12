7 Christmas Markets In Delhi To Visit: Christmas Earth Mela To The Sorbet Soiree | Image: X

If you live in or plan to visit the national capital for a holiday, December is the ideal month to explore the city. Delhi turns into a festive wonderland, and its Christmas markets and fairs offer more than shopping. With Insta-friendly decorations, sparkling lights, holiday weather, gifts, hot chocolate, delicious food, and plenty of joy, Delhi has its own Christmas charm. Here are the best Christmas markets in the city waiting for you.

German Christmas Market, Chanakyapuri

This market brings a touch of Europe to Delhi, offering authentic German treats, festive decorations, and artisanal products.

Tickets: Available on District by Zomato

Dates: December 13-14

Dilli Haat Christmas Bazaar, INA

Dilli Haat bursts into a lively celebration of crafts, culture and food during Christmas. Visitors can explore handmade decorations, savour traditional snacks, and shop for one-of-a-kind gifts.

Entry: Tickets available at the venue

Dates: December 16-31

Christmas Earth Mela, Italian Embassy

Celebrate a sustainable Christmas at the Earth Mela, where you can explore eco-friendly products, organic food, and workshops promoting conscious living.

Tickets: Available on BookMyShow

Dates: December 13-14

Select Citywalk Christmas Carnival, Saket

Select Citywalk transforms into a magical Christmas carnival, featuring sparkling decorations, live performances, and pop-up stalls.

Entry: Free

Dates: December 16-23

The Sorbet Soiree, Sunder Nursery

Set amid the greenery of Sunder Nursery, The Sorbet Soiree offers a chic Christmas experience with curated brands, gourmet food, and live music.

Tickets: Available on District by Zomato

Dates: December 19-20

British Council Christmas Fair, Kasturba Gandhi Marg

The British Council Christmas Fair brings together books, crafts, and festive treats for families and book lovers.

Entry: Free

Date: December 13