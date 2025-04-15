7 Must Visit Romantic International Destinations For Couples To Explore In May

Romantic International Destinations: Going on a honeymoon or romantic getaway is not only euphoric but also comes with its share of expenses.

If not planned well, it can easily burn a hole in your pocket.

As temperatures soar across India this summer, there’s no better way to escape the heat than by retreating to a dreamy international destination with your beloved.

From delicious cuisine to unforgettable sightseeing, these seven destinations offer reasonable and perfect romantic escape, which are ideal to visit in May.

Zakynthos, Greece

Zakynthos, Greece.

Duino, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy

Duino, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy.

Barcelona, CT, Spain

Barcelona, CT, Spain.

Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa.

Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan.

Melbourne, VIC, Australia

Melbourne, VIC, Australia.

Paris, Île-de-France, France