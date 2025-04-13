World Heritage Day 2025: Top 7 Timeless Treasures In India Recognized By UNESCO

World Heritage Day: After much anticipation, we’re approaching World Heritage Day, celebrated every year on April 18 to highlight and share the importance of heritage sites that preserve our identity and roots.

This year, World Heritage Day 2025 will be observed under the theme, ‘Heritage under Threat from Disasters and Conflicts: Preparedness and Learning from 60 Years of ICOMOS Actions.’

India is home to a wealth of historical landmarks, from majestic palaces and ancient caves to burial sites of royal dynasties.

(Taj Mahal. Image: Pexels)

As one of the world’s four great ancient civilizations, India boasts a rich cultural legacy. According to 2024, the country is home to 43 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, with the latest addition being Moidams – the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty.

On World Heritage Day 2025, schools and colleges across the country often celebrate by organizing educational trips, giving students a chance to explore and learn outside the classroom.

If you’re looking to make this World Heritage Day as meaningful and productive as possible, here are seven timeless treasures recognized by UNESCO that are perfect for making the day truly memorable.

(Kaziranga National Park. Image: Pexels)

India's timeless heritage site