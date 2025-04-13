sb.scorecardresearch
  • World Heritage Day 2025: Top 7 Timeless Treasures In India Recognized By UNESCO

Updated April 13th 2025, 18:04 IST

World Heritage Day 2025: Top 7 Timeless Treasures In India Recognized By UNESCO

"Heritage under Threat from Disasters and Conflicts: Preparedness and Learning from 60 Years of ICOMOS Actions."

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
World Heritage Day 2025.
World Heritage Day 2025. | Image: Pexels

World Heritage Day: After much anticipation, we’re approaching World Heritage Day, celebrated every year on April 18 to highlight and share the importance of heritage sites that preserve our identity and roots.

This year, World Heritage Day 2025 will be observed under the theme, ‘Heritage under Threat from Disasters and Conflicts: Preparedness and Learning from 60 Years of ICOMOS Actions.’

India is home to a wealth of historical landmarks, from majestic palaces and ancient caves to burial sites of royal dynasties.

(Taj Mahal. Image: Pexels)

As one of the world’s four great ancient civilizations, India boasts a rich cultural legacy. According to 2024, the country is home to 43 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, with the latest addition being Moidams – the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty.

On World Heritage Day 2025, schools and colleges across the country often celebrate by organizing educational trips, giving students a chance to explore and learn outside the classroom.

If you’re looking to make this World Heritage Day as meaningful and productive as possible, here are seven timeless treasures recognized by UNESCO that are perfect for making the day truly memorable.

(Kaziranga National Park. Image: Pexels)

India's timeless heritage site

  1. Taj Mahal: Situated in Agra, Taj Mahal was started building in the year 1632 AD and completed in 1648 AD. The iconic palace, which symbolizes eternal love and devotion, was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal. 
  2. Manas National Park: The national park located in India's Assam district is a biosphere reserve and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
  3. Konark Sun Temple: The 13th-century temple, Konark Sun Temple, is nestled in the Indian state of Odisha . It is dedicated to the sun god called Surya.
  4. Agra Red Fort: Another top UNESCO site is Agra Red Fort, also known as "Lal Qila" or "Qila-i-Akbari". This outstanding red monument was built in the 16th century by the Mughal Empire in Agra, India. 
  5. Fatehpur Sikri: Awarded the status of UNESCO in 1986, Fatehpur Sikri is popular for its outstanding architecture.
  6. Ajanta and Ellora Caves: This place is for those adrenaline junkie, Ajanta and Ellora Caves are located in Maharashtra , India. 
  7. Kaziranga National Park: The famous Kaziranga National Park, which lies in the Assam district of India, is known for the one-horned rhino.

Published April 13th 2025, 17:33 IST

