7 Places In India Where You Can Enjoy A Snowy, White Christmas

Do you also see Christmas celebrations amidst the blanket of snow in movies and wonder if you can witness the magic of a white Christmas without travelling abroad? Do not worry, India offers several breathtaking destinations where snowfall transforms landscapes into winter wonderlands at the end of December. Specifically, the Northern side of the country witnesses fresh snowfall, making it ideal for a picturesque Christmas celebration. However, the intensity and time of snowfall vary every year. It is best to check the real-time updates to ensure whether the places are witnessing snowfall before planning a trip.

1. Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir



Often called India’s winter paradise, Gulmarg is synonymous with heavy snowfall in December. The town turns into a postcard-perfect destination with snow-covered meadows, pine forests and frozen lakes. Celebrate a quiet Christmas here with cosy stays, bonfires and the famous Gulmarg Gondola offering stunning snowy views.

2. Kufri, Himachal Pradesh



Located not very far from Shimla, Kufri is a higher-altitude destination that receives snowfall positively every year. The fun-filled destinations are ideal for thrill seekers. However, mercury dips here substantially, so make sure to pack your warmest clothes for a winter getaway in Kufri.



3. Manali, Himachal Pradesh



Manali remains one of India’s most popular winter destinations, especially during Christmas. Fresh snowfall, festive cafés, decorated streets and nearby Solang Valley make it perfect for both celebration and adventure. Since it is a popular tourist destination, the Christmas celebration here is likely to be more vibrant than in other destinations.

4. Shimla, Himachal Pradesh



Once the summer capital of British India, Shimla retains its colonial charm during winter. If snowfall arrives around Christmas, the Ridge and Mall Road look enchanting under a white blanket. Christmas celebrations in historic churches add to the festive atmosphere. However, it is not certain that the city receives snowfall every year.

5. Auli, Uttarakhand



Auli is a dream destination for those looking for snow-covered slopes and panoramic Himalayan views. Known for skiing, this quiet hill town often witnesses snowfall in December. Auli offers a calm, scenic White Christmas away from crowded tourist hubs.



6. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh



Located at a high altitude, Tawang experiences freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall during winter. The snow-clad Tawang Monastery and surrounding valleys create a surreal Christmas backdrop. Christmas is celebrated with warmth despite the cold.

7. Lachung, Sikkim