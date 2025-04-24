7 Summer Vacation Spots That Strikes The Perfect Balance Between Serene And Scream-Worthy

Thinking of planning a summer vacation trip with the whole family tree? We know multi-generational trips can be equal parts magic and mayhem.

To help you look out for the esweet spot, somewhere between serene and scream-worthy, we have mapped out destinations that promise connection over chaos, stories over schedules, and memories that linger long after the backs are unpacked.

Kenya- safari destination

The first safari is often one of those long-anticipated holidays in the family travel calendar. It’s the kind of holiday you talk for years on return. And often called out as the ideal first-time safari destination, Kenya is a great choice for a family safari, no matter what the age bracket. Let your first introduction to wildlife be at The Giraffe Centre in Nairobi, that delivers the perfect family photos as everyone takes turns feeding the towering giraffes. For the real thing, hop on a flight to Laikipia. This lesser-visited region is known for its rolling scenery, conservation initiatives, the Big Five, and its trump card – the original inspiration for Lion King’s Pride Rock. No minimum age requirements here – you can ask baby Simba – just tailored adventures with junior ranger programs, interactive storytelling, and horseback riding for the family and more.

Ras Al Khaimah.

Ras Al Khaimah - discovering history

Ras Al Khaimah, with its dramatic backdrop of the Jebel Jais Mountains meeting 68 kilometres of pristine beaches, holds a secret that multigenerational families are just discovering. For an introduction to the history, a trip to the Bassata Desert Village is a must – where you share stories and meals against orange hued sunsets. For a little bit of adventure, adults and teens can conquer great heights with the Jabel Jais Flight – the world’s longest zipline – or race down mountainsides aboard the Jais Sledder. These two person sleds ride a low-level track at what feels like at lightning speed. When days turn into evenings, families can reconnect at Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, where private villas and rooms with sea view provide the space families require, yet with resort amenities just steps away. Did we mention it also has the Ras Al Khaimah’s biggest floating water park that’s fully supervised and open to all guests. It is the perfect way to make the most of the warm water and sun-filled days of your family getaway in the Arabian gulf.

Seychelles.

Seychelles - tropical treasures

Family vacays that delight everyone are rare treasures, but now with four weekly flights from India, Seychelles masters this delicate balance with its tropical treasures. Once settled in on the main island, Mahe – hop on a catamaran ride to Moyenne Island, stopping mid-way for might be the most comfortable underwater experience – a submarine reef safari where everyone from toddlers to grandparents can marvel at the marine life without getting wet! Once on Moyenne, the first introduction will be to the resident giant tortoises, spanning generations themselves – some older than your oldest family member, others just starting their nearly 150-year journey on earth. While the adventure-seekers can snorkel through the waters of St. Anne Marine National Park, others can hike the island’s trail for panoramic views and the perfect photo ops that will flood the family chats for months to come. Once reunited on the beach, your uncle that claims to be a good dancer, but has two left feet, can attempt to dance to local Sega beats, crafting stories that will be the topic of discussion for years to come.

Thailand.

Thailand - a luxurious and intimate getaway

Thailand has always delivered effortlessly for solo travellers, for honeymooners, for adventurers and even for families. Start your journey in Bangkok, where you and your tribe dig into the city with either chaotic tuk-tuk rides, trying the Skytrains, on foot or by colourful striped longtail riverboat. Or perhaps all four. After a good introduction to the capital, swap your cityscapes for those of serene mountains of the north. Explore some of the many temples dotted in Chiang Mai that is steeped in history. Head up to Wat Doi Suthep where you can catch the sunset and the best views of the city. Indian families will also love the Discover the Jurassic Paradise experience recently launched by Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Krabi, for its perfect blend of adventure, nature, and luxury. From private excursions to the breathtaking Pak Bia Island to kayaking through the ethereal waterways of Klong Root—also known as Mirror Lake—guests are invited to reconnect with nature and relive the cinematic experience in the most luxurious and intimate way.

Israel.

Israel - sacred city

Israel is a feast for the mind and senses for all ages. Start your narrative in Jerusalem, uncovering the city’s sacred religious sites with expert guides as you wander through the old passageways, hidden springs and underground tunnels that date back to thousands of years. After working up a solid appetite, go on a culinary tour of Mahane Yehuda Market where you’ll hopefully figure out the age-old debate of which is the best falafel stall there. Head north to the rolling hills of Galilee, where adults can sip their way through the region’s wines and indulge in traditional cheese tasting - Cabernet in hand and vineyard views all around - before continuing the journey to Tel Aviv. Wander through the old port town of Jaffa, get lost in the lanes of Neve Tzedek – the oldest and most picturesque neighbourhood in Tel Aviv or join a guided tour of Tel Aviv Museum of Art while the young ones dabble in hands-on workshops. To bring it all together – whether it’s a rooftop dinner overlooking the Mediterranean or discovering a tucked-away jazz bar with the crew, the city’s electric energy is the perfect finale to a trip that’s connected generations through curiosity, flavour, and unforgettable moments.

Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka - enchanting landscapes

Whisk away your family for a quick island escape to Sri Lanka where the journey is suited to everyone’s needs across the country’s most enchanting landscapes. Check-in to Teardrop Hotels’ historic Wallawwa, just outside Colombo, where kids can participate in a traditional kite making class, while the adults enjoy a friendly competition of a Sri Lankan cooking class under the watchful eye of the resident chef. Next head over to Camellia Hills in the central highlands, where the entire family can enjoy their chai pe charcha time with a guided visit to the Tea Leaf Centre. Later, go on a night wilderness walk with the resident naturalist. Your journey ends at Kumu Beach on the tropical southwest coast invites you to slow down and unwind. Here, family members can scatter to their preferred pace – some visiting a traditional Southern puppet museum or a sea turtle conservatory, others simply sway in hammocks to the calming sound of the ocean while the kids enjoy their time by the beach or their infinity pool to take in the magical sunset, as it dips into the Indian Ocean.

Qatar.

Qatar - action-packed adventure