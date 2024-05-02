Advertisement

Nestled in the lap of nature, Ananthagiri Hills in Telangana is a serene retreat for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike. With its lush greenery, refreshing waterfalls, and tranquil atmosphere, Ananthagiri offers a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Let's embark on a detailed journey to this scenic destination.

Where is Ananthagiri Hills situated?

Situated in the Ranga Reddy district of Telangana, Ananthagiri Hills is easily accessible from Hyderabad, the capital city, approximately 90 kilometers away. Visitors can reach Ananthagiri by road via Vikarabad, which is the nearest town, or by taking a train to Vikarabad Railway Station and then proceeding by road.

Ananthagiri Hills | Image: alltrails

Ananthagiri Hills is renowned for its landscapes, encompassing dense forests. The region is blessed with a rich biodiversity, housing a variety of flora and fauna. It is a haven for birdwatchers, with numerous avian species gracing the skies and trees.

Activities to do or places to visit at Ananthagiri Hills

Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple: The ancient temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu is a major attraction atop the hills. Surrounded by lush greenery, the temple exudes a tranquil ambiance, making it a perfect spot for spiritual rejuvenation.

Nagasamudram Lake: Located near the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, this picturesque lake offers boating facilities, allowing visitors to soak in the scenic beauty while cruising on its serene waters.

Nagasamudram Lake | Image: LBB

Kotepally Reservoir: A short drive from Ananthagiri Hills leads to the Kotepally Reservoir, where visitors can indulge in various water activities such as boating and fishing amid a picturesque setting.

Trekking and Hiking: Adventure enthusiasts can explore the numerous trekking trails crisscrossing the hills. The popular trekking routes include the Ananthagiri Forest Trail and the Kotepally Waterfall Trail.

Kotepally Waterfalls: Tucked away in the heart of Ananthagiri Hills, the Kotepally Waterfalls offer a refreshing retreat for nature lovers. The trek to the waterfalls is an exhilarating experience.

What is the best time to visit Ananthagiri Hills?

The ideal time to visit Ananthagiri Hills is during the post-monsoon months from September to February when the weather is pleasant, and the surroundings are green. However, the monsoon season from June to August adds a magical touch to the landscape, with the hills draped in mist and the waterfalls flowing in full glory.

Ananthagiri Hills | Image: Reddit

Accomodation facilities at Ananthagiri Hills

Ananthagiri Hills offers limited accommodation options ranging from guesthouses to resorts, providing a comfortable stay amid nature. Visitors can also find basic amenities such as eateries and restrooms near popular tourist spots.

A few tips for the travellers

- Carry sufficient water and snacks, especially if you plan to indulge in trekking or hiking activities.

- Wear comfortable footwear and clothing suitable for outdoor exploration.

- Respect the sanctity of religious sites and adhere to any dress codes or guidelines.

- Dispose of waste responsibly and help in maintaining the cleanliness of the environment.