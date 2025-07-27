A Game Of Thrones Twist! 'Jamie Lannister' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Spotted In Bengaluru Relishing South Indian Delicacies | Watch

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, most famous for playing the role of Jamie Lannister in the hit HBO series Game Of Thrones, is in India, indulging his taste buds in local delicacies. The popular star was snapped at a popular cafe and eatery in Bengaluru. Rameshwaram Café in Bengaluru shared a photo of him enjoying idli and vada after a content creator's video, who recognised Waldau and filmed him, went viral.

"A star-studded moment at The Rameshwaram Café, Rajajinagar! Today, we had the absolute honour of hosting the incredibly talented Nikolaj William Coster-Waldau and his team. Known worldwide for his stellar performances and charismatic presence, Nikolaj’s visit was truly a memorable highlight for us. Thank you for choosing to experience our authentic South Indian flavours we are beyond thrilled to have shared this special day with you," wrote the Rameshwaram Café sharing a photo of Waldau and his team relishing some South Indian flavours.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau snapped at Rameshwaram Café in Bengaluru | Image: Instagram

"OMG, That's the KINGSLAYER." commented one. Another one wrote, "Omg from kings landing to Bangalore 🤗 did other people recognise him (sic)." A video shared by Miss Shakira on Instagram saw Waldau and his team enjoying their meal without being recognised by others. The woman then met the GoT star and clicked a selfie with him. "So I was at @therameshwaramcafe ,Bengaluru when I was randomly filming myself and just found @nikolajwilliamcw aka Jaime Lannister from @gameofthrones standing just behind me , it was a star-struck moment (sic)." she wrote in the caption to her post.

The Rameshwaram Café later posted some moments of Waldau at their eatery.