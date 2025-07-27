Superman Vs The Fantastic Four Box Office: Indian Fans Pick A Winner Between DC Studios And Marvel

Superman Vs The Fantastic Four Box Office: Two superhero movies are running in cinema halls now, and interestingly they are from rival studios- DC and Marvel. While James Gunn and Peter Safran have rebooted the DCEU with Superman becoming the first entry in their universe of films and TV shows, The Fantastic Four marks the beginning of Phase 6 of Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will end with the much hyped Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, both directed by the Russo Brothers.

In India, both superhero movies have been received well, with one performing slightly better than the second one.

Superman Vs The Fantastic Four at India box office

Superman released on July 11 and minted ₹7.25 crore on its opening day. The biz jumped to ₹9.5 crore on day and the first weekend wound up with ₹26 crore collection with 1st Sunday figures of ₹9.25 crore. The James Gunn directorial has collected ₹56 crore gross in India in all languages. This is a good number given the fact that historically, Superman movies have not performed well in India. Its performance has to be seen in the context of Brad Pitt's F1: The Movie and Jurassic World: Rebirth running in competition.

The Fantastic Four released on July 25. It collected ₹5.5 crore on day 1, followed by ₹7.1 crore on day 2 in India. The first weekend run is expected to wind up with ₹20-22 crore.

Hollywood movies enjoying a good run in India