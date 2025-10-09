A Guide To Mahavatar Babaji's Cave In Uttarakhand Where Rajinikanth Meditates Every Year - Trek Details And How To Reach

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is currently on a spiritual sojourn in Uttarakhand. Popularly known as Dev Bhoomi, the hills in the state have been home to some influential sages and saints. One such yogi is Mahavatar Babaji. He revived the lost scientific meditation technique of Kriya Yoga. He is also said to be the guru of Paramahansa Yoganandas guru Lahiri Mahasya. Like many around the world, Rajinikanth is also a devotee of Mahavatar Babaji.

In one of his interviews, Rajinikanth reportedly said, "While reading the book (Autobiography of a Yogi), Babajis picture in the book emanated a light-spark. The light-spark asked him to sit in a particular position. After Rajinikanth did so, the light-spark went inside him." After reading the book, he became an ardent follower of Mahavatar Babaji. Rajinikanth also turned to Kriya Yoga and later credited the practice for positive changes in his life.

What is Kriya Yoga?

According to kriya.org, Kriya Yoga is a powerful meditation technique that aims to help spiritual seekers attain the pinnacle of spiritual experience — constant communion with the Divine. Based on the science of breath, Kriya Yoga has been handed down — from teacher to student — in an unbroken lineage of enlightened masters that reaches deep into the mists of time immemorial. Kriya Yoga transforms the body, mind, and heart helping the practitioner be calmly active and actively calm.

Kriya Yoga is also the most advanced pranayama technique of sanatana dharma. Mahavatar Babaji is said to have shared that the Kriya Yoga that he is giving to the world in the 19th century is revival of the same science that Lord Krishna gave millenniums ago to Arjun. This technique later came to be known to Jesus Christ and the sage Patanjali.

The lore of Mahavatar Babaji

Mahavatar Babaji is a "deathless avatara", a legendary immortal yogi and guru, who is said to be living in the Himalayas. It is believed that Mahavatar Babaji has retained his physical form for centuries, perhaps for millenniums, appearing like a youth not older than 25. Mahavatar Babaji's popularity is not just limited to India.

Mahavatar Babaji is said to be a “deathless avatara” | Image: X

Mahavatar Babaji was on the cover of The Beatles' 1967 album Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. George Harrison, a Beatles member, known for adding Indian influence to the music of the iconic group, is also said to be a follower of Mahavatar Babaji. Anybody who is intrigued by Mahavatar Babaji visits the Mahavatar Babaji's cave in Dwarahat, Uttarakhand. This pilgrimage is special for Babaji's followers, including Rajinikanth.

How to visit Mahavatar Babaji's Cave?

The closest town to Mahavatar Babaji's Cave is Dwarahat. It is in the Almora district of Uttarakhand. From the YSS (Yogoda Satsanga Society of India) Ashram, Dwarahat is about 25 kms. The ride in the hills that lasts for about an hour is a picturesque one and shows the Himalayas in all its grandeur and beauty.

Visitors have to reach Kukuchhina village from where the trek to Mahavatar Babaji's Cave begins. Pilgrims chant 'Om Babaji' throughout the trek in his glory. Over the years, the YSS has made this trek easily accessible to pilgrims. The trek is 2.5 kms long and takes about an hour to complete. It is all in the lap of nature.

On the trek, pilgrims will also chance upon the the Gogash River. The trek leads to Smriti Bhavan. It is a few meters below the Cave and is maintained by the YSS to serve the needs of the devotees. It has a meditation hall with a huge image of Mahavatar Babaji installed. Devotees can meditate and take a break here before heading to the final destination.

Next, a devotee can open the cave door and go inside to meditate deeply and feel the presence of the divine and immortal Mahavatar Babaji.

Rajinikanth at the entryway to Mahavatar Babaji's Cave | Image: X

How to reach Dwarahat?