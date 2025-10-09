Sleep Tourism: The New Wellness Travel Trend Transforming Vacations Into Restful Retreats

Adventure, quality time, exploring the unknown, or rejuvenation – there are many reasons to travel, but the new one to join the list is sleep. Yes, sleep tourism is a thing, and it is becoming more and more popular.

What is sleep tourism?

Think of sleep tourism as an extension of wellness trends. Travel enthusiasts are now jetting off to exotic yet tranquil destinations with the primary objective of getting a restful sleep. The destination can be a locality that is quiet and peaceful, surrounded by nature, or a luxury resort where the focus is on pampering and relaxation, often featuring world-class spa services, meditation, and other mindful practices.

Why is sleep tourism becoming popular?

An article published by National Geographic quotes a 2024 report by HTF Market Intelligence, which states that the sleep tourism sector is worth about $690 billion and is expected to increase by another $400 billion by 2028. The reason behind this popularity can be attributed to more and more people focusing on mental health. Apart from diet and physical fitness, sleep is also an extremely important factor in promoting better mental health. By prioritizing sleep over traditional sightseeing during traveling, tourists are seeking rejuvenation and wellness, turning their trips into restorative experiences that enhance overall well-being and reduce stress.

What are the best sleep tourism destinations in India?

India has no dearth of tranquil and picturesque locations that are ideal for sleep tourism. It also boasts several wellness and spa retreats that promote relaxation. However, some of the most popular destinations include:

Rishikesh: The yoga capital of the world is an obvious pick given its serene surroundings and several yoga retreats that rejuvenate the mind and body.

Kerala: A hub of traditional massage practices, Kerala is perfect for relaxing and catching some sleep in the lap of nature.

Coorg: The misty and green slopes of Coorg are not only a sight for the sore eyes, but it is also a great destination to wind down.

Udaipur: As if the beautiful Lake Pichola was not enough, Udaipur offers a plethora of five-star spa resorts where you can get pampered like royalty.