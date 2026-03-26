Updated 26 March 2026 at 22:57 IST
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan And More: This Rajasthan Village Is A Bollywood Approved Shooting Location
Did you know that there is a small village in Rajasthan which is often referred to as Bollywood's 'Film City'? Films like Paheli, Jab We Met, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, PK and more have all been shot here.
- Travel News
- 2 min read
Rajasthan is one of the most popular tourist attractions in India. From celebrity weddings to vacations, and from honeymoons to educational trips, Rajasthan offers something for every type of traveler. Did you know that there is a small village in Rajasthan which is often referred to as Bollywood's 'Film City'? Films like Paheli, Jab We Met, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, PK and more have all been shot here.
Mandawa Village
Mandawa is a small village situated in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan. It is famously called Rajasthan's 'Film City'. To date, numerous films, including Paheli, Jab We Met, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and PK, have been filmed in this quaint village.
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Popular films shot in Mandawa
This village in the Jhunjhunu district has served as the backdrop for the filming of several major Bollywood blockbusters.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
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The popular Cutiepie song, picturised on Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kpaoor, was filmed on the expansive lawns of Castle Mandawa, a renowned heritage hotel located in the village.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
For Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, this village even transformed into Pakistan.
PK
The song Tharki Chokro, featuring Aamir Khan and Sanjay Dutt, was filmed against the beautiful backdrops of Mandawa village.
Jab We Met
A significant number of scenes in the song Hum Jo Chalne Lage from the Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor starrer Jab We Met were filmed right here in Mandawa village.
Paheli, Shuddh Desi Romance, Dolly Ki Doli, Manorama Six Feet Under, Kacche Dhaage and Half Girlfriend have also been filmed in this village in Rajasthan.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 26 March 2026 at 22:57 IST