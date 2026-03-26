Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan And More: This Rajasthan Village Is A Bollywood Approved Shooting Location

Several Bollywood movies have been filmed in Rajasthan's Mandawa village | Image: Republic

Rajasthan is one of the most popular tourist attractions in India. From celebrity weddings to vacations, and from honeymoons to educational trips, Rajasthan offers something for every type of traveler. Did you know that there is a small village in Rajasthan which is often referred to as Bollywood's 'Film City'? Films like Paheli, Jab We Met, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, PK and more have all been shot here.

Mandawa Village

Mandawa is a small village situated in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan. It is famously called Rajasthan's 'Film City'. To date, numerous films, including Paheli, Jab We Met, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and PK, have been filmed in this quaint village.

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Mandawa is popular shoot location for Bollywood movies | Image: Sourced

Popular films shot in Mandawa

This village in the Jhunjhunu district has served as the backdrop for the filming of several major Bollywood blockbusters.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

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The popular Cutiepie song, picturised on Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kpaoor, was filmed on the expansive lawns of Castle Mandawa, a renowned heritage hotel located in the village.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

For Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, this village even transformed into Pakistan.

PK

The song Tharki Chokro, featuring Aamir Khan and Sanjay Dutt, was filmed against the beautiful backdrops of Mandawa village.

Jab We Met

A significant number of scenes in the song Hum Jo Chalne Lage from the Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor starrer Jab We Met were filmed right here in Mandawa village.