Foreign Travel In Under ₹1 Lakh: Visa Free Destinations For Indians

Feeling overwhelmed by work pressure and looking to take a break? many of us dream to travel abroad. While some realise it before others, there's no need to stress over it. Travelling abroad requires Visa permits. However, for Indians, several countries have mandated Visa on arrival facilities or Visa free travel to encourage tourism. In the four countries listed below, you can cover your round-trip travel, sightseeing, accommodation, meals and even shopping, all within a budget of just ₹1 lakh.

Also read: Popular Travel Destinations In India You Must Visit In March

Mauritius

Mauritius is renowned for its stunning scenery and picturesque islands. If you love beaches and the sight of the ocean fills you with joy, then you should definitely plan a trip to this island nation. Indian citizens can enjoy visa-free entry into Mauritius for up to 60 days, allowing them to indulge in breathtaking beaches, water sports, luxury resorts and delicious street food. If you have a fondness for beach vacations, Mauritius offers a travel experience straight out of a Bollywood movie.

There are beautiful and clean beaches in Mauritius | Image: Freepik

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Bhutan

While a visa is not required to visit Bhutan, there is a permit system in place upon arrival, which can be easily obtained at customs. If you wish to experience magnificent monasteries, majestic mountains and rich traditional culture, Bhutan makes for an excellent travel destination.

Nepal

Nepal is an incredibly accessible and fascinating destination, celebrated for its natural beauty and vibrant culture. No visa is required to visit this country. If you aspire to witness the magnificent peaks of the Himalayas, serene lakes and profound spiritual experiences, then Nepal should undoubtedly top your travel list. In Nepal, you can also enjoy trekking, adventure sports, while immersing yourself in the local culture.

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The culture of Nepal is influenced by Hinduism | Image: Freepik

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