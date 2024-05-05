Advertisement

Africa is renowned for its diverse landscapes, rich heritage, and wildlife. Indian tourists usually do not choose Africa for vacations as there is a belief that it is an expensive continent, pretty far away. However, there are several affordable holiday destinations that offer incredible experiences without breaking the bank. If you want a unique holiday experience, here are some budget-friendly destinations in Africa worth exploring.

Mauritius

Mauritius is a paradise-like country located in the Indian Ocean. It is known for its white sandy beaches, crystal-clear waters, and marine life. Despite its luxurious reputation, Mauritius offers plenty of affordable accommodation options, including budget hotels, guesthouses, and self-catering apartments. Visitors can enjoy activities such as snorkelling, diving, hiking, and exploring the island's lush interior. Don't miss the chance to sample delicious Creole cuisine at local eateries and experience the warm hospitality of the Mauritian people.

Mauritius | Image: Unsplash

Morocco

Morocco is a fascinating destination that offers a mix of ancient history, vibrant culture, and breathtaking landscapes. From the bustling souks of Marrakech to the serene beaches of Essaouira, Morocco has something to offer every traveller. Budget-conscious visitors can find affordable accommodation in traditional riads, budget hotels, or backpacker hostels. Explore the labyrinthine streets of Morocco's medinas, marvel at the stunning architecture of its historic cities, and indulge in delicious Moroccan cuisine at street food stalls and local eateries.

Malawi

Malawi, known as the "Warm Heart of Africa," is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered. This landlocked country offers pristine national parks, picturesque lakes, and friendly locals eager to welcome visitors. Accommodation options in Malawi range from budget-friendly guesthouses and campsites to eco-lodges and backpacker hostels. Explore the tranquil waters of Lake Malawi, go on safari in Majete Wildlife Reserve, and hike to the summit of Mount Mulanje for panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia is a land of ancient wonders and stunning natural beauty. From the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela to the bustling markets of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia offers a wealth of experiences for budget-conscious travellers. Accommodation options include budget hotels, guesthouses, and hostels, with plenty of affordable dining options available in local restaurants and cafes. Explore the otherworldly landscapes of the Danakil Depression, trek through the Simien Mountains, and immerse yourself in Ethiopia's rich history and culture.

Ethiopia | Image: Unsplash

Ghana

Ghana, located on West Africa's Gulf of Guinea, is a welcoming destination with new experiences waiting for you. Visitors to Ghana can explore historic slave forts along the coast, visit traditional villages in the Ashanti region, and relax on the palm-fringed beaches of Cape Coast and Busua. Budget accommodation options include guesthouses, backpacker hostels, and beach resorts, while local street food stalls and markets have affordable dining options.