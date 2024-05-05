Advertisement

In a blend of reverence and cinematic flair, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently visited the historic Brahma Temple in Pushkar, Rajasthan, during a film shoot. This temple, revered for its deep historical roots and unique dedication to Lord Brahma, stands out as one of the few remaining temples for the Hindu deity of creation.

Dating back about 2000 years, with the present structure constructed in the 14th century, the Brahma Temple is located near the sacred Pushkar Lake, which is surrounded by over 500 other temples. Yet, it remains the most significant due to its dedication to one part of the Hindu trinity, which includes Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.

Image credit: Pinterest

Image credit: Pinterest

Why is lord Brahma not worshiped as often as other Hindu gods?

Lord Brahma, known as the 'uncreated creator,' is curiously less worshipped in the Hindu tradition, a fact attributed to an ancient myth. According to legend, a dispute over supremacy between Brahma and Vishnu was to be settled by finding the top of Lord Shiva's infinitely long form. Brahma falsely claimed to have found it with the help of a ketaki flower, leading to his curse: he would never be worshipped again. This curse explains the rarity of temples dedicated to Brahma and the absence of a festival in his honor.

Despite this, the Brahma Temple in Pushkar remains a pinnacle of spiritual tourism and architectural beauty. Constructed of marble and stone, it features a distinctive red pinnacle and a motif of the hamsa bird. The temple's significance is amplified by its age and the limited worship of Brahma elsewhere.

Image credit: Pinterest

Image credit: Pinterest

Brahma temples of India

India houses a few other notable Brahma temples, despite the deity's unique status. These include the Khedbrahma Temple in Gujarat, Brahma Temple in Bangalore, Mithrananthapuram Temple in Kerala, Brahmapureeswarar Temple in Tiruchirappalli, and a temple in Carambolim, Goa. Each of these locations offers a unique glimpse into the veneration of a god who, despite his foundational role in Hindu cosmology, is seldom the focal point of worship.

Image credit: Viral Bhayani

This visit by Akshay Kumar not only highlights his personal spiritual journey but also casts a spotlight on Pushkar's rich tapestry of religious history and the enduring legacy of its ancient structures. His presence at such a revered site underscores the ongoing connection between Indian cinema and the country's spiritual heritage, bridging modern entertainment with timeless traditions.

