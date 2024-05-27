Advertisement

Monsoon season in India, spanning from June to August, transforms the landscape into a lush, verdant paradise, making it an ideal time for trekking enthusiasts. Here are some of the best monsoon treks in India that offer breathtaking views and unforgettable experiences.

Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

Nestled in the Western Himalayas, the Valley of Flowers is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a dream destination for trekkers. During the monsoon, the valley comes alive with a riot of colours as over 500 species of wildflowers bloom. The trek starts from Govindghat and takes you through scenic landscapes, dense forests, and the gushing Pushpawati River. The moderate 4-day trek culminates at Hemkund Sahib, a revered Sikh pilgrimage site, making it both a visual and spiritual treat.

Valley of flowers | Image: Unsplash

Hampta Pass, Himachal Pradesh

The Hampta Pass trek offers an excellent blend of lush green valleys and stark desert landscapes. Starting from Manali, the trek takes you through dense forests, meadows, and glaciers. The highlight is crossing the Hampta Pass at 4,270 metres, where trekkers are rewarded with spectacular views of the Lahaul Valley. The trek concludes at the stunning Chandratal Lake, a high-altitude lake with crystal-clear waters reflecting the surrounding mountains.

Tarsar Marsar, Jammu and Kashmir

Located in the enchanting region of Kashmir, the Tarsar Marsar trek is known for its pristine alpine lakes and breathtaking landscapes. Starting from Aru, the 7-day trek takes you through lush meadows, pine forests, and sparkling streams. The highlight is the twin lakes of Tarsar and Marsar, which are surrounded by snow-capped peaks and verdant valleys. The serene beauty and tranquillity of this trek make it a must-do during the monsoon.

Kudremukh | Imagew: Unsplash

For those seeking a monsoon trek in the Western Ghats, Kudremukh in Karnataka is a perfect choice. Known for its rolling hills and rich biodiversity, the Kudremukh trek offers stunning views of mist-covered mountains and lush greenery. The trek starts from Mullodi village and takes you through dense forests, waterfalls, and grassy slopes. The peak, resembling a horse's face, provides panoramic views of the Western Ghats, making it a rewarding experience.

Close to Pune, Sinhagad Fort is an ideal monsoon trek for beginners and history enthusiasts. The trek to the fort, which stands at 1,312 metres, is relatively short and easy, making it perfect for a day trip. The path is dotted with waterfalls and streams, and the fort itself offers stunning views of the surrounding valleys and the Pune cityscape. The monsoon rains add a mystical charm to the ancient fort, enhancing its historical appeal.