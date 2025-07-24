Where Time Stands Still: A Thousand-Year-Old Tree and the Quiet Retreat That Honors It

“Come forth into the light of things, Let Nature be your teacher"— William Wordsworth

In a time when everything seems to move faster each day, there’s something humbling about standing before a tree that has lived for more than a thousand years. Not far from Delhi, set against the calm backdrop of Haryana’s countryside, visitors can find just that, a 1,000-year-old Olive Bonsai, located near Botanix Resort at Damdama Lake on the outskirts of Gurugram.

Situated inside the Botanix property, the ancient bonsai has become a must-see for many who stay there. It’s a short and worthwhile trip, and for most, it turns into a moment they remember long after they’ve returned home.

This olive tree’s story began in the Mediterranean, where olive trees have thrived for centuries. After being carefully transported to India, it was placed in a nurturing environment nearby, where it continues to be looked after with great care. Its thick trunk, knotted with age, and its graceful branches reflect the patience and effort that have shaped it over generations. Many guests at Botanix choose to take a quick detour to see it up close, and the experience leaves a lasting impression. Standing before it, people are reminded how something so old can still feel alive and full of grace.

It connects beautifully with the spirit of Botanix Resort, where nature is not just scenery but a way of life. The resort encourages visitors to unplug, breathe in the fresh air, and listen, to birdsong, to wind, to themselves. A visit to the olive bonsai adds another layer to this retreat, a powerful symbol of sustainability, history, and respect for the natural world.

Best Nature Retreat Near Delhi-NCR

Talking about the resort, Botanix, the natural world takes center stage. The Marigold, Forest, and Jasmine cottages are spread out across the landscape, giving you a real sense of space and stillness. Each cottage is rustic in style but equipped with modern comforts, letting you enjoy the charm of an outdoor escape without sacrificing convenience. All around, birdsong, rustling trees, and open skies replace city noise.

The resort’s gardens are a treat in themselves, especially the blooming pathways filled with tulips, lilies, and calla lilies. Whether it’s an early morning stroll or a slow sunset walk, these gardens turn every step into a mindful experience.

For relaxation, the swimming pool offers a refreshing dip surrounded by nature. And for families there are delightful village-themed activities, camel and bullock cart rides, pottery, and traditional games. These aren’t just fun, they gently reconnect you with India’s rural roots and offer a glimpse of a simpler, more grounded way of life.

Food at Botanix feels like home, rooted in Indian tradition, much of it made with ingredients from the resort’s organic gardens. The meals are warm, wholesome, and served with a sincerity that’s rare and welcome.