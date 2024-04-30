Advertisement

River rafting is one water sport that gets all the adventure lovers of the world united. It is an exhilarating experience - exploring unseen beauty of nature and rafting your way through the volatile flow of the river. The river rapids thrill you and leave you wanting more of the adventurous ride. Let us look at five best river rafting places in India.

Ganga - Rishikesh

Rishikesh in Uttarakhand is renowned as the adventure capital of India, and river rafting on the Ganges is one of its main attractions. The stretch between Kaudiyala and Rishikesh offers thrilling rapids that are suitable for both beginners and experienced rafters. The breathtaking scenery of the Himalayan foothills adds to the charm of this unforgettable experience.

Teesta - Sikkim

The Teesta River, originating from the glaciers of the Himalayas, offers an adrenaline-packed river rafting experience amidst the scenic beauty of Sikkim. The turbulent waters of the Teesta provide an exciting challenge for rafters. Rafting on the Teesta also offers glimpses of the rich flora and fauna of the region, making it a truly immersive experience.

Barapole - Coorg

Located in the lush Western Ghats of Karnataka, Coorg is not only famous for its coffee plantations but also for its thrilling river rafting on the Barapole River. The Barapole boasts exhilarating rapids, making it a favourite destination for adventure enthusiasts. The scenic beauty of Coorg, with its dense forests and gushing waterfalls, adds to the excitement of the rafting experience.

Kundalika - Maharashtra

The Kundalika River, flowing through the picturesque Sahyadri mountain range of Maharashtra, offers an adrenaline-fueled rafting experience amidst stunning natural surroundings. Rafting on the Kundalika is particularly popular during the monsoon season when the water levels rise, creating a challenge every adventure lover cherishes. The lush greenery and cascading waterfalls along the riverbanks increase the thrill of the adventure.

Lohit - Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh is home to the pristine Lohit River, which offers a challenging, enriching and rewarding rafting experience. The Lohit River, with its remote and untouched surroundings, provides rafters with the opportunity to navigate through its intense rapids while immersing themselves in the breathtaking natural beauty of the Eastern Himalayas.