Big Relief! Now Reach Delhi to Amritsar in Just 4 Hours, Katra in 6! This New Expressway Cuts Travel Time by 50%

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway to the nation on Friday, with the project set to reduce travel time between Delhi and Katra from about 14 hours to nearly six hours, while cutting the Delhi-Amritsar journey from about eight hours to four hours.

According to an official release from the PM's Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will dedicate the 157.92 km long, four-lane Packages 1 to 5 of the Greenfield expressway, developed at a cost of around ₹9,680 crore, during his visit to Jind, Haryana. Later in the day, he will inaugurate the 30.9-km-long Package 6 of the expressway in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Part of the 667-km Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, the corridor is expected to significantly decongest NH-44 (GT Road), boost pilgrim and tourist traffic to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and catalyse industrial and logistics development along the route.

Prime Minister Modi will begin his visit in Jind, Haryana, where he will flag off India's first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat at Jind railway station.

Advertisement

PM will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth around ₹14,700 crore at Eklavya Stadium, Jind. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Developed using indigenous technology, the train is powered by hydrogen fuel cells that produce electricity with water vapour as the only by-product, resulting in zero carbon emissions. India joins a select group of countries operating hydrogen-powered trains with the launch of the 10-coach, 3,200 HP train.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister will also dedicate and lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth over ₹12,470 crore in Haryana. Among them are the 33.81-km Ambala-Kala Amb Highway on NH-7 and NH-344, which will improve connectivity between Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, and the 40.60-km Jind-Gohana Greenfield Highway on NH-352A, reducing travel time between Jind and Gohana from about two hours to 40 minutes, a release said.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the Hansi-Barwala Brownfield Highway Project and dedicate the elevated railway track at Kurukshetra, aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving road safety.

In addition, the Prime Minister will dedicate Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Government Medical College in Bhiwani and Maharishi Chyawan Medical College and Rao Tula Ram Hospital in Narnaul and lay the foundation stone of the Sikh Museum in Kurukshetra, showcasing the history and legacy of Sikh Gurus through modern technology.

Later, in Chandigarh, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over ₹4,700 crore spanning healthcare, education and road infrastructure.

These include the inauguration of the Advanced Mother and Child Centre and the Advanced Neurosciences Centre at PGIMER, Chandigarh, besides laying the foundation stone for a 150-bed Critical Care Block under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

He will also inaugurate educational infrastructure projects at Punjab Engineering College and Government College, Sector 46, besides inaugurating the six-lane Greenfield Highway from IT City to Kurali and laying the foundation stone for the PR-7 Spur of the Ambala-Chandigarh Greenfield Highway.

In Jalandhar, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of rail and road infrastructure projects worth over ₹5,470 crore.

He will inaugurate 75 redeveloped railway stations across 20 states under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, including Jalandhar Cantt. The stations, developed at a cost of about ₹1,570 crore, have been modernised with passenger-friendly facilities while reflecting local heritage and architecture.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Daulatpur Chowk-Kartoli rail line, constructed at a cost of about ₹830 crore as part of the Nangal Dam-Talwara-Mukerian New Rail Line Project. He will also flag off the Kartoli-Ambala and Amritsar (Chheharta)-Varanasi train services, inaugurate Package 6 of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and lay the foundation stone for the Southern Ludhiana Bypass.