Bodh Gaya is a Buddhist pilgrimage site in the Gaya district of Bihar. Famous for the Mahabodhi Temple, it was here that Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree. Not just Indians, the city witnesses footfalls from people in Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Korea, China and Japan. Here's what you can do when in Bodh Gaya.

Mahabodhi Temple Complex

With Buddha Purnima falling on May 23, one of the prominent tourist attractions turn out to be the Mahabodhi Temple. It is believed that Gautam Buddha attained enlightenment here under the Mahabodhi tree. The site is of utmost significance to people who follow Buddhism. At the site, teachings of Gautama Buddha are also engraved in stone. It is believed that the peepal tree is under whisch Buddha meditated to attain enlightenment.

Mahabodhi Temple Complex

Monasteries to visit

There are several monasteries in the city that serve as tourist spots. Some of these sites, including the 80 Feet Buddha temple, the Vishnupad temple and the Sita Kund among other spots are best to attain peace and be one with yourself.

Buddha Temple

Other tourist attractions in Bodh Gaya

Some of the other tourist attractions in the city are:

Vishnupad Temple

Baba Koteshwar Nath Temple

Magala Gauri Temple

Maata Bagala Asthan Temple

Dungeshwari Caves

The best time to visit the city is between January and March. The city attracts heavy footfalls during Buddha Purnima as well.

Cuisines to enjoy

The local cuisine of Bihar is mot popular in Bodh Gaya. For tourists from around the world, the city offers the best of international cuisine as well.

