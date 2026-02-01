Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Big Boost To Eco, Medical Tourism And Nature-based Travel

Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2026–27 on the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. This marked the ninth budget tabled by the finance minister. In her speech, Sitharaman laid emphasis on India’s economic stability, fiscal discipline, and sustained growth. In the journey to steer India towards the 'Viksit Bharat' 2047 goal, the Finance Minister made extensive mention of the boost in the tourism sector.



Finance Minister proposes regional hub for medical tourism

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that the government will support states in setting up five regional hubs across the country to promote India as a global destination for medical tourism. While presenting the Budget in Parliament, the Finance Minister said, "To promote India as a medical tourism hub, I propose a scheme to support states to set up 5 regional hubs in the country."The Minister proposed establishing five regional medical hubs in partnership with the private sector to position India as a global leader in medical value tourism. Key announcements include establishing three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda, upgrading the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar, and launching a loan-linked subsidy scheme for veterinary infrastructure. These hubs will offer integrated healthcare services, including modern hospital infrastructure, diagnostics, post-treatment care, rehabilitation, and AYUSH systems.



Also Read: Markets Plunge as Budget 2026 Announcements Trigger Sharp Sell-Off

Emphasis on eco-tourism and nature-based travel

The Budget also highlighted eco-tourism and nature-based travel. Sitharaman added that the government will develop ecologically sustainable mountain and nature trails across several regions, including the Himalayas and the Western and Eastern Ghats, to boost trekking, hiking, and eco-tourism in the country. In her speech, Sitharaman mentioned, "India has the potential and opportunity to offer world-class

Trekking and hiking experience. We will develop ecologically sustainable (i) Mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir; Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats and Podhigai Malai in the

Western Ghats. (ii) Turtle Trails along key nesting sites in the coastal areas of Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala; and (iii) Bird watching trails along the Pulikat lake in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu."



Also Read: Union Budget 2026: Income Tax Slabs Unchanged, Revised ITR Deadline

What's for heritage and cultural tourism

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget 2026 speech, “I propose to develop 15 archaeological sites, including Lothal, Dholavira, Rakhigarhi, Adichanallur, Sarnath, Hastinapur, and Leh Palace into vibrant, experiential cultural destinations. Excavated landscapes will be opened to the public through curated walkways. Immersive storytelling skills and technologies will be introduced to help conservation labs, interpretation centres, and guides.”



Also Read: Budget 2026: No Changes In Income Tax Slab; New IT Act From April 1

Advertisement