Budget Or Luxury, Celebrate Rakhsha Bandhan 2025 With Your Sibling By Planning A Trip To These Locations

Move over the same ole’s rakhi gifts of clothes, jewellery, and watches. Instead, surprise your sibling by taking them on a Raksha Bandhan trip to create fun memories for just the two (or more) of you. No matter the budget, there is a perfect destination for each one of them.
Check out these 5 locations that you can plan a trip to celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025 in style.
Low Budget: Rishikesh
Nestled in the lap of mountains, Rishikesh is a popular destination in India, especially for the adventure junkies. It is accessible from most places in India via road, trains, and flights and offers an opportunity to engage in activities such as river rafting, bungee jumping, ziplining, and more to keep you and your siblings entertained. Food is cheap and there are several youth hostels that offer accommodations at really reasonable rates.
Mid Budget: Vietnam
International trips do not have to be insanely expensive and Vietnam is the perfect of that. It is perfect for backpacking trip where you can explore lively urban scenes as well as traverse the rice fields of rural Vietnam to have a trip of a lifetime.
Slightly Higher Budget: Oman
This one is a hidden gem. If you have a somewhat higher budget, don’t think twice before booking a trip to Oman. The stunning beaches of Oman are perfect for swimming and snorkelling and the diverse landscape offers a new surprise at every turn. Mouth-watering food, friendly locales, and a rich cultural heritage makes Oman a bucket list destination for you and your siblings.
High Budget: Dubai
If you and your siblings appreciate the finer things in life, Dubai is the right destination for a Raksha Bandhan trip for you. From the world's fastest roller coaster to vintage masala souks and luxury boutiques and malls where you can shop till you drop – a Dubai trip is a gift that keeps on giving.
Luxury Budget: Spain
For anyone who grew up in the mid-2000s, Spain has been a dream destination ever since Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara hit the theatres. Go full on filmy and try out the under water diving, skydiving, the beaches, the winding road, and many other pleasure that the colourful country has to offer. Bonus point is you siblings are a fan of football as the country, along with a rich cultural heritage, is also home to some of the most prestigious Spanish clubs.
