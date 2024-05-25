Advertisement

Paris's Champs-Elysees, renowned worldwide, is set to host a grand open-air picnic this Sunday in an effort to rejuvenate the iconic boulevard. A staggering 273,000 individuals have registered for the event, which will feature a 216-meter-long red-and-white chequered rug, with free packed meals provided by eight partner restaurants.

This initiative follows last year's unique transformation of the avenue into a mass dictation event, where thousands of participants competed in a large-scale spelling competition, aiming to set a new world record with 1,779 desks arrayed along the boulevard.

Despite its fame, the Champs-Elysees has seen a decline in local patronage in recent years. The historic UGC Normandie cinema, a staple since 1937, is slated to close in June due to dwindling business, highlighting the need for revitalization efforts.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

On Monday, the organising committee is scheduled to unveil a comprehensive 1,800-page study detailing potential strategies for reinventing the Champs-Elysees. This report will likely outline various initiatives aimed at restoring the boulevard's appeal and ensuring it remains a vibrant part of Parisian life.

The upcoming picnic, with its extensive participation and community-centric approach, marks a significant step in these revitalization efforts. By bringing together locals and tourists alike, the event aims to breathe new life into the historic avenue, fostering a renewed sense of community and engagement with one of Paris's most beloved landmarks.