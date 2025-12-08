Check Out These 7 Holiday Destinations Near Delhi That Are Accessible By Train As Flight Disruptions Continue

The aviation crisis resulting from the “operational disruptions” in IndiGo Airlines' operations since December 2 has caused chaos in the entire nation. Flight delays, cancellations after long waiting hours, a heavy surge in ticket prices and passengers left stranded at the airport have been the aftermath of the mayhem caused by the disruptions. However, you would not have to cancel your holiday plans due to the aviation crisis.

If you reside or happen to be in the National Capital, then you are in luck. Delhi is richly connected to all nearby destinations via rail. Whether you’re craving mountains, heritage walks, spiritual retreats or vibrant bazaars, these seven nearby destinations offer everything you need for a perfect getaway—no flights required. High-performing trains such as Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Vande Bharat are running in almost all sectors, making a quick and easy getaway possible for residents of Delhi. Plan your holiday at these destinations for a seamless travel experience.

Jaipur

A screengrab of trains operating from Delhi and Jaipur | Image: IRCTC

Just around five hours away by train, Jaipur is a timeless blend of culture, royalty and craftsmanship. Explore the Amber Fort, City Palace and Hawa Mahal, shop for block prints in Johari Bazaar, or indulge in Rajasthani thalis. Jaipur is perfect for a quick but fulfilling weekend packed with food, history and colour. Nearly 20 trains operate between stations in and around Delhi to Jaipur. Be it a chair car or sleepers, trains start as early as 04:00 am and run throughout the day.

Rishikesh

A screengrab of trains operating from Delhi and Haridwar | Image: IRCTC

If you’re looking for calm after a hectic week, board an overnight or early-morning train to Haridwar and take a 30-minute quick ride to Rishikesh. From sunrise yoga sessions by the Ganga to adventure sports like river rafting and bungee jumping, the ‘Yoga Capital of the World’ offers something for every kind of traveller. Trains like Vande Bharat, Janshatabdi, Shatabadi and several other trains run along the route.

Amritsar

A screengrab of trains operating from Delhi and Amritstar | Image: IRCTC

A five-to-six-hour train ride takes you to the spiritual and culinary heart of Punjab. The Golden Temple’s divine ambience, the stirring Wagah Border ceremony, and the irresistible flavours of Amritsari kulcha and lassi make this city ideal for a soulful yet delicious break. The trains start at an ideal early morning timing, ensuring that you are in the Punjab city by early afternoon and start your holiday at a time feasible with hotel check-ins. You can also opt for sleeper trains that leave the National Capital late at night and reach the destination at dawn of day.

Agra

A screengrab of trains operating from Delhi and Agra | Image: IRCTC

One of India’s most popular rail routes connects Delhi to Agra in under two hours. The Taj Mahal needs no introduction, but don’t miss Agra Fort, Mehtab Bagh’s riverfront views and the famous petha shops near Sadar Bazaar. A perfect one-day or overnight escape. Probably the shortest and most accessible place near Delhi, there are over 20 train options for the route, including Vande Bharat, Shatabdi and Rajdhani.

Shimla

A screengrab of trains operating from Delhi and Kalka | Image: IRCTC

While no direct train runs from Delhi to Shimla, travellers can comfortably take a train to Kalka and hop onto the UNESCO-listed toy train. The journey itself—with pine forests, tunnels and colonial-era stations—is half the charm. Once in Shimla, enjoy Mall Road strolls, Jakhoo Temple views and steaming plates of momos. A nearly 5-hour journey by Shatabdi will make you reach Kalka from Delhi with ease.



Udaipur

A screengrab of trains operating from Delhi and Udaipur | Image: IRCTC

For a more relaxed getaway, take an overnight train to Udaipur, the ‘City of Lakes’. Surrounded by Aravalli hills, Udaipur charms with its serene lakes, palaces, boat rides and cafés. It’s an excellent choice for couples, families or anyone craving slow travel. While a train ride is a little longer, the opulence of Udaipur is worth the journey.



Varanasi

A screengrab of trains operating from Delhi and Varanasi | Image: IRCTC