Chhath Puja 2025: A First-Timer’s Travel Guide To Rituals And Sunrise Offerings

Chhath Puja is one of the most auspicious and vibrant festivals celebrated in Hinduism. The day honours the Sun God (the deity of health, prosperity, and truth) and Goddess Chhati (the divine feminine energy revered as the guardian of children, fertility, and good health).

This festival is widely celebrated in Bihar, Patna, and some other parts of India. If first time witnessing or being a part of Chhath puja, here's what you all need to know:

When is Chhath Puja 2025?

In 2025, the festival will be observed from October 25 to October 28, featuring four days of rituals and celebrations. The main rituals of the festivity are Sandhya Arghya (evening offering) and Usha Arghya (morning offering) on the third and fourth day, respectively.

Chhath Puja Day 1: Nahay khay

On the first day of the Chaath Puja, devotees start the celebration by performing the Nahay Khay (bathing and feasting) ritual.

Date- October 25, Saturday

Chhaath Puja Day 2: Kharna

Devotees on the second day of the Chaath Puja fast all day and break it after sunset with an offering to the deities.

Date-October 26, Sunday

Chhaath Puja Day 3: Sandhya Arghya

Devotees gather at ponds or rivers before sunrise and stand waist-deep in water, and give Arghya (offerings) to the rising sun.

Date-October 27, Monday

Chhath Puja 2025 Day 4: Usha Arghya

On the last day of the Chhath Puja, the 36 hours of fasting are completed after Arghya.

Date-October 28, Tuesday

Where to experience Chhath Puja

Sun Ghat, Gaya (Bihar)

Sun Ghat, on the banks of the Phalgu River, is one of the oldest and sacred sites for rituals. Thousands gather here to offer Arghya as the sun over the gentle river, filling the air with hymns and chants.

Adalat Ghat, Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)

There's something extraordinary about witnessing Chhath Puja in Varanasi, a city where a faith runs deep in every corner. The combination of Varanasi's ancient charm and the festive spirit of Chhath creates a unique spiritual experience in India.

Yamuna Ghat, Delhi

For those in the capital, Yamuna Ghat near Kashmere Gate is one of the most popular spots to witness Chhath Puja. Thousands of devotees gather here before sunrise, dressed in traditional attire, to offer prayers to the rising sun.

Subarnarekha Ghat, Jamshedpur (Jharkhand)

Located along the peaceful Subarnarekha River, this ghat in Jamshedpur offers a quieter yet deeply spiritual setting for Chhath Puja. The calm river, golden reflections of the lamps, and soulful folk and devotional songs make this place even more meaningful for experiencing the festival.

Kangan Ghat, Patna, (Bihar)