Delhi AQI Crosses 350: Visit These Stunning Hill Stations For Fresh And Clean Air

For years, Delhi, the Capital of India, has suffered a lot from air pollution. This time, the levels have spiked into the severe zone once more, crossing AQI 400 at several monitoring stations.

But this year, you can give your lungs some rest by visiting these hill stations that promise the cleanest air and calmest energy this festive season:

Shillong, Meghalaya: Approx. AQI-40

Shillong, Meghalaya

The city, known as "Scotland of the East", offers a refreshing and scenic escape, especially during the crisp, clear winter months of October to February. It provides a welcome blend of cool weather and natural beauty, and significantly better air quality.

Nainital, Uttarakhand: Approx. AQI-20

Nainital, Uttarakhand | Source: Pinterest

Nainital is known for its picturesque Naini lakes and Naina Devi temple located on the banks of the lake. This is a popular hill station known for its stunning natural beauty, colonial-era charm, and outdoor activities like boating and hiking.

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: Approx. AQI-44

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir | Source: Pinterest

Srinagar's calm is cinematic. You can visit Dal Lake in a shikara and stroll through the Mughal gardens. Take in the views of Shalimar Bagh, Hazratbal Shrine, and sip 'kahwa' while snow drifts down the mountains for a truly heavely experience.

Coorg, Karnataka: Approx. AQI-33

Coorg, Karnataka | Source: Pinterest

Back down south, the coffee-scented hills of Coorg are a detox for every sense. Start your day with the beautiful scenes of Abbey Falls and visit Raja's Seat for the soothing sunset view. You can explore Madikeri Fort, Omkareshwara Temple, or Dubare Elephant Camp for the best experience. The air here tastes faintly of spice and rain-proof, that clean air can also carry character.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu: Approx. AQI-38

Ooty, Tamil Nadu | Source: Pinterest

Ooty keeps the nostalgia of the hills alive. The "Queen of Hill stations" blends Victorian-era charm with cool winds and emerald landscapes. The Nilgiris's government gardens, Doddanebetta Peak, are the famous spots that you can explore.

Munnar, Kerala: AQI-37

Munnar, Kerala | Source: Pinterest

Munnar smells of tea, and rain-misted slopes invite you to slow down and inhale. Walk through Kolukkumalai tea plantations, sip freshly brewed tea at the Kannan Devan Museum, and head up to the top station for a panoramic view. You should not miss out Eravikulam National Park, which offers a glimpse of the endangered Nilgiri Tahr.

Gangtok, Sikkim: AQI-34

Gangtok, Sikkim | Source: Pinterest