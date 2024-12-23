Christmas 2024: Find Out Why You Must-Visit These Legendary Churches In India

Christmas is known to act as a cultural harbinger in India as everyone gets in the winter holiday spirit from convent schools with long school breaks, cravings for Anglo- Indian delicacies reach an all-time high, meanwhile, you'll find everyone looking for churches to visit on December 25, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ. When Christianity entered India in 52 AD. the south Asian nation soon boasted of some of the most historically profound, and artistically sound churches. Have a look at our top five pick.

Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, Bandra, Mumbai. Image credit: Pinterest

Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, Mumbai

Perched in the bustling Bandra area, Mount Mary Church is an oasis of peace. Famous for its annual festival dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, this basilica is an absolute must during Christmas. With its high ceilings, detailed artwork, and views of the Arabian Sea, it’s the perfect place to attend midnight mass and revel in the festive vibes.

Basilica of Bom Jesus, Goa . Image credit: Pinterest

Basilica of Bom Jesus, Goa

Looking for a dose of history and grandeur? The Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa is your answer. This 300-year-old UNESCO World Heritage site houses the remains of St. Francis Xavier, making it a hotspot for spiritual seekers and history buffs alike. With its ornate Portuguese-style architecture, intricate gold work, and dazzling marble floors, this church isn’t just a place of worship—it’s a masterpiece. Bonus: Don’t miss the attached art gallery that brings biblical stories to life.

St. Thomas Cathedral Basilica, Chennai. Image credit: Pinterest

St. Thomas Cathedral Basilica, Chennai

A mix of history and neo-Gothic charm, St. Thomas Cathedral Basilica in Chennai is said to be built over the tomb of St. Thomas the Apostle. Its stunning white façade, stained-glass windows, and naturally lit interiors make it a visual delight. Pro tip: Attend a Christmas service here and let the carols transport you to another world.

St. Paul’s Cathedral, Kolkata. Image credit: Pinterest

St. Paul’s Cathedral, Kolkata