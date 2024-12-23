Published 12:57 IST, December 23rd 2024
Christmas 2024: Find Out Why You Must-Visit These Legendary Churches In India
From Mumbai to Goa, churches you must visit on Christmas 2024. Check out our handpicked list that you must add in your Christmas itinerary.
Christmas is known to act as a cultural harbinger in India as everyone gets in the winter holiday spirit from convent schools with long school breaks, cravings for Anglo- Indian delicacies reach an all-time high, meanwhile, you'll find everyone looking for churches to visit on December 25, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ. When Christianity entered India in 52 AD. the south Asian nation soon boasted of some of the most historically profound, and artistically sound churches. Have a look at our top five pick.
Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, Mumbai
Perched in the bustling Bandra area, Mount Mary Church is an oasis of peace. Famous for its annual festival dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, this basilica is an absolute must during Christmas. With its high ceilings, detailed artwork, and views of the Arabian Sea, it’s the perfect place to attend midnight mass and revel in the festive vibes.
Basilica of Bom Jesus, Goa
Looking for a dose of history and grandeur? The Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa is your answer. This 300-year-old UNESCO World Heritage site houses the remains of St. Francis Xavier, making it a hotspot for spiritual seekers and history buffs alike. With its ornate Portuguese-style architecture, intricate gold work, and dazzling marble floors, this church isn’t just a place of worship—it’s a masterpiece. Bonus: Don’t miss the attached art gallery that brings biblical stories to life.
St. Thomas Cathedral Basilica, Chennai
A mix of history and neo-Gothic charm, St. Thomas Cathedral Basilica in Chennai is said to be built over the tomb of St. Thomas the Apostle. Its stunning white façade, stained-glass windows, and naturally lit interiors make it a visual delight. Pro tip: Attend a Christmas service here and let the carols transport you to another world.
St. Paul’s Cathedral, Kolkata
Standing tall since 1847, St. Paul’s Cathedral is a Gothic marvel and Asia’s first Episcopal church. Located in Kolkata, this architectural gem is famous for its awe-inspiring frescoes and biblical canvases that narrate the tales of the Bible. Whether you’re drawn to its serene atmosphere or its imposing spire, this church will leave you mesmerized.
