Corbett Gets India’s First Wildlife-Rooted Literature Festival This October

Corbett is set to host its first literature festival dedicated to wildlife, nature and the landscape itself. The inaugural Corbett Literature Festival, “3 Days in the Wild,” will take place from 6th to 8th October 2026, bringing together over 30 writers, conservationists, historians, photographers and storytellers across more than 20 sessions.

The three-day residential festival will unfold across The Golden Tusk, The Riverview Retreat and Aahana Resort & Spa, with sessions exploring Nature & Wildlife, the Himalayas, Uttarakhand, and Culture & Heritage.

The line-up includes Namita Gokhale, Dr Shekhar Pathak, Stephen Alter, Anup Sah, Nirmal Ghosh, Sanjay Gubbi, Neha Sinha, Dhritiman Mukherjee, Prerna Singh Bindra and Janhavi Prasada, among others. The programme will feature conversations on conservation and coexistence, wildlife photography and nature writing, along with masterclasses, guided nature walks and cultural evenings celebrating Uttarakhand’s music, food and storytelling.

“Corbett occupies a prominent place in India’s conservation history. It is country’s first national park and the place where Project Tiger was launched. It has inspired India’s most enduring wildlife writings and photography, through Jim Corbett to F. W. Champion. The inaugural Corbett Literature Festival takes this legacy forward by bringing writers, conservationists, historians, photographers and people of the landscape into an intimate conversation. We hope these exchanges will inspire new ideas and forge lasting connections with the Corbett landscape to encourage a shared responsibility for its future.” said Dr Saket Badola, Field Director, Corbett Tiger Reserve.

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“Corbett has always had stories to tell — through its forests, its rivers, and the people who have lived alongside its wildlife for generations. To host the festival’s closing chapter at The Golden Tusk feels like a natural continuation of that legacy, bringing together conversations on conservation and responsible travel in the very landscape that inspired them,” said Anirudh Lakhotia, Director, The Golden Tusk.

Designed as an all-inclusive three-night experience, the festival aims to bring together literature, conservation and storytelling in the landscape that has inspired generations of wildlife writing.

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