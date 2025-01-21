Delhi Resident Falls Victim To Canada Visa Fraud, Duped Of ₹14 lakh

A senior official of a private immigration consultancy was arrested on Monday by Delhi Police for duping a client of Rs 14 lakhs under the false promise of aiding in securing a Canadian visa.

The 29-year-old client from Rohini, Delhi filed a First Information Reports (FIR) alleging that she went to the immigration services provider to help her transition to Canada in July 2023.

Despite paying Rs 24 lakh for their services, she the Delhi resident claims her visa application stalled, with no updates provided by the company.

The woman later found out that her application contained false details such as incorrect educational credentials, and an invalid Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) number, as per the FIR, citing a Business Standard report.

She also alleged the firm forged Canadian government documents and issued a fraudulent job offer letter.

“When confronted, the accused issued cheques as a guarantee, but one cheque worth Rs 2.5 lakh was dishonoured due to a stop-payment order,” the law enforcement agency informed.



“An FIR was registered against the managing director under various sections, including fraud. We have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway,” said a senior police officer.

