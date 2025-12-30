Delhi Imposes Strict Traffic Restrictions On New Year’s Eve 2026 From 7 PM: Check Alternative Routes

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has released a safety and travel advisory to help manage the large crowds expected during New Year's Eve.. With thousands expected to gather at landmarks such as India Gate and Connaught Place, authorities are implementing measures to manage the expected heavy congestion.

Starting at 7:00 PM on December 31, 2025, strict traffic diversions and restrictions will take effect throughout Central Delhi to ensure public safety and maintain orderly movement during the celebrations.

In high-traffic areas, private vehicle access will be prohibited, and parking spaces will be strictly limited. Only vehicles with official authorisation will be permitted to enter these zones.

To avoid the stress of gridlock and parking shortages, visitors are advised to use public transport rather than private vehicles. To ensure public safety, Connaught Place will be completely off-limits to general traffic starting at 7:00 PM on December 31.

Advertisement

Private vehicles will be barred from entering the Inner, Middle, and Outer Circles, with access granted exclusively to those carrying valid official passes. To enforce this, police will halt traffic at several major intersections surrounding the area.

Parking Regulations

Parking near Connaught Place will be highly restricted and provided strictly on a first-come, first-served basis. To maintain clear roads, the Traffic Police have announced a zero-tolerance policy for illegal parking.

Advertisement

Any vehicles found obstructing traffic or parked in unauthorised spots will be towed, and owners will face hefty fines (challans).

Essential Travel Advisory

If you are travelling to the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS), please note the following changes:

Access to the station via Chelmsford Road (from the Connaught Place side) will be fully blocked.

Travellers should approach the station through the Ajmeri Gate or Paharganj entries.

No restrictions are in place for the Old Delhi station, and all train schedules remain unaffected.

To facilitate smoother travel during the New Year's Eve restrictions, the Delhi Traffic Police have outlined specific corridors for cross-city movement.

Recommended Bypass Routes

Commuters are urged to bypass the restricted central zones by using the following bypass routes:

Utilise the Ring Road, Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Mathura Road.

Stick to the Ring Road, Bhairon Road, and Mathura Road.

India Gate & C-Hexagon Restrictions

Authorities will be closely monitoring the India Gate and C-Hexagon area. If crowds exceed safety limits, vehicle entry will be halted immediately. In such a scenario, traffic will be diverted away from major entry points, including:

Janpath and Rajpath

Windsor Place and Mandi House

Mathura Road