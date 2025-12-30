Heading Out For New Year’s Eve? Central Railway To Run Four Special Late-Night Trains

Mumbai: Central Railway will operate four special suburban train services on the intervening night of December 31, 2025 and January 1, 2026, to facilitate smooth travel for passengers celebrating New Year's Eve. The special services will operate on both the Main Line and the Harbour Line, connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Kalyan and Panvel.

According to Central Railway, two special services will operate on the Main Line and two on the Harbour Line during the early hours of January 1, 2026. On the Main Line, the New Year's Eve special train will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 01:30 hrs and arrive at Kalyan at 03:00 hrs. In the return direction, another special service will depart from Kalyan at 01:30 hrs and reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 03:00 hrs.

On the Harbour Line, the special suburban service will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 01:30 hrs and arrive at Panvel at 02:50 hrs. The return service from Panvel will also depart at 01:30 hrs and reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 02:50 hrs. Railway officials said the additional services are being run to accommodate increased passenger movement on New Year's Eve, particularly for those attending celebrations across Mumbai and its suburban regions.

The initiative aims to provide safe, reliable and convenient late-night travel options for commuters. Central Railway has also appealed to passengers to follow safety norms and cooperate with railway staff to ensure smooth operations during the festive period. All these specials will halt at all stations. Passengers are requested to note the same, avail these services and travel safely.