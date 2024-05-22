Advertisement

Nestled in the Jabalpur district, the serene town of Bhedaghat is renowned for its stunning natural beauty, including majestic marble cliffs along the Narmada River and the impressive Dhuandhar Falls.

Image credit: Madhya Pradesh Turis

Image credit: Madhya Pradesh Turis

Dhuandhar falls

The tranquil Narmada River carves a path through towering marble cliffs, culminating in the awe-inspiring Dhuandhar Falls. Named for its smoky appearance, the waterfall is particularly striking during the monsoon season when mist and water create a mesmerizing spectacle. The falls are so powerful that their roar can be heard from afar, adding to the dramatic ambiance.

Image Credit: Madhya Pradesh Tourism

Image Credit: Madhya Pradesh Tourism

Marble rocks

Bhedaghat's Marble Rocks are a striking natural wonder, with 100-foot-tall cliffs lining the Narmada River. Located about 25 kilometers from Jabalpur, these rocks create a stunning display as the interplay of sunlight and moonlight produces a dazzling array of colours and shadows. Moonlit boat tours offer a magical experience, showcasing the river and its surrounding cliffs in a new light.

Boat trips through the valley

A boat trip through the narrow marble valley is an essential Bhedaghat experience. The boat ride provides breathtaking views of the marble cliffs, which change colors with the shifting light. Notable spots like Bandar Kudni, where cliffs are so close that monkeys can leap across, add to the adventure.

Chausath Yogini Temple

The 10th-century Chausath Yogini Temple, dedicated to the goddess Durga, is a significant historical site in Bhedaghat. Located on a hill, the temple offers panoramic views of the area. It is one of the few remaining Yogini temples in India, featuring intricate sculptures of 64 Yoginis, representing aspects of Goddess Shakti.

Bhedaghat's blend of natural splendour and historical richness makes it a captivating destination for travellers. From the roaring Dhuandhar Falls to the serene boat rides through marble valleys and the ancient Chausath Yogini Temple, Bhedaghat offers a unique and enchanting experience.

