Updated April 21st, 2024 at 23:43 IST
Discover North India's Hidden Destinations For Unique Travel Experiences
Each of these destinations offers something special for travellers seeking solitude and a touch of adventure away from the conventional tourist trails.
- Travel
- 2 min read
Advertisement
North India, with its vast and varied landscapes, holds many lesser-known gems that promise unique and enriching experiences for travellers. These destinations offer a blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and tranquillity, making them ideal for those looking to explore off the beaten path.
Turtuk, Ladakh
Located in the secluded Nubra Valley, Turtuk is not only remote but rich with cultural heritage and stunning landscapes. This village, one of the northernmost in India, is known for its unique Balti culture, derived from its historical ties to Baltistan. Visitors can explore ancient, terraced fields, the 16th-century Turtuk Mosque, and engage with the warm locals while enjoying traditional Balti dishes. The village also boasts panoramic views of the dramatic mountainous terrain, including the majestic K2 peak.
Barot Valley, Himachal Pradesh
Hidden in the Mandi district, Barot Valley remains an unspoiled jewel in Himachal Pradesh. Known for its tranquil environment and scenic vistas, it offers outdoor activities such as trout fishing in the Uhl River, trekking through dense pine forests, and camping under the stars. The Nargu Wildlife Sanctuary nearby enhances the valley's appeal with its rich biodiversity.
Bangus Valley, Kashmir
In the remote corners of Baramulla district lies Bangus Valley, surrounded by snow-laden mountains and verdant meadows. This idyllic spot is perfect for nature lovers, providing opportunities for trekking, bird watching, and camping in one of the most pristine settings in Kashmir. The valley's untouched natural beauty ensures a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of tourist spots.
Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh
Khajjiar is often celebrated as the 'Mini Switzerland of India'. Nestled in the Chamba district, this charming hill station is famed for its captivating meadows, dense forests, and a serene lake encircled by cedar trees. It's a haven for adventure seekers, with activities ranging from paragliding and zorbing to horse riding.
Each of these destinations offers something special for travellers seeking solitude and a touch of adventure away from the conventional tourist trails.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published April 21st, 2024 at 23:43 IST