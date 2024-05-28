Advertisement

India boasts of having some of the most extraordinary and otherworldly landscapes on Earth. From mystical caves to surreal valleys, these destinations offer a unique opportunity to explore the country like never before. Here are some of the most alien-like places in India that promise a glimpse into the extraordinary.

Guna Caves, Kodaikanal

Situated amidst the verdant hills of Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu, the Guna Caves, also known as the Devil's Kitchen, exude a mysterious and eerie charm. These caves, formed by colossal boulders stacked precariously, create narrow passages and hidden chambers. The strange rock formations and dimly lit interiors of the caves evoke a sense of being in an extraterrestrial environment, making them a must-visit for adventure seekers.

Puga Valley, Ladakh

Located in the remote expanse of Ladakh, Puga Valley is a geothermal wonderland that seems to be from another planet. The valley features hot springs bubbling up from the earth, surrounded by barren landscapes and colorful mineral deposits. The sight of steam rising from the ground amidst this surreal terrain creates an otherworldly spectacle, offering visitors an unforgettable experience akin to walking on an alien planet.

Image credit: Pinterest

Lamayuru, Ladakh

Perched atop a rugged cliff in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, Lamayuru is known for its lunar-like landscape. Often referred to as Moonland, Lamayuru's barren hillsides are dotted with bizarre rock formations and eroded cliffs. The stark beauty and desolate ambiance of this place make it resemble a scene from a science fiction movie, offering a unique and captivating experience for travelers.

Image credit; Unsplash

Image credit; Unsplash

Yana Caves, Karnataka

Hidden within the lush forests of the Western Ghats in Karnataka, the Yana Caves are a geological wonder. These towering limestone formations, shaped by natural processes over millions of years, rise dramatically from the earth, resembling giant alien spires. The caves' surreal beauty and serene surroundings transport visitors to a mystical realm, making them feel as if they have stepped onto another planet.

These extraordinary locations in India not only showcase the country’s diverse natural beauty but also offer travelers a chance to experience landscapes that feel truly out of this world. Whether it's the eerie charm of Guna Caves, the geothermal wonders of Puga Valley, the lunar terrain of Lamayuru, or the alien spires of Yana Caves, each destination promises a journey into the unknown and a taste of the extraordinary.