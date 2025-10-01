Dussehra 2025: Delhi To Kota, Best Cities To Witness Ravan Dahan

Dussehra or Vijayadashami is one of the most vibrant festivals celebrated across India. It commemorates Lord Rama's (the seventh incarnation of Vishnu) victory over the ten-headed demon Ravana. This year, Dussehra will be observed on October 2.

What is the ritual of Ravan Dahan?

One of the most spectacular aspects of Dussehra is the ritual of Ravan Dahan. It involves the burning of the towering effigy of Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarna and his son Meghnad. This symbolic act not only celebrates the defeat of evil but also serves as a cultural and aesthetic spectacle. These effigies are crafted and set ablaze amidst large gatherings of devotees, creating a breathtaking display of flames and fireworks amid chants of Jai Shri Ram.

Here are the best places in India where you can witness Ravan Dahan in all its glory:

Delhi

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

The national capital of India, Delhi, hosts one of the grandest celebrations of Dussehra and Ravan Dahan. The historic Ramlila Maidan is transformed into a magnificent venue for this event, which attracts thousands of spectators across India. The Dussehra celebration follows after the spectacular Ramleela, that narrates the entire Ramayana on stage.

Ayodhya

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Ayodha, the birthplace of Lord Rama, during Dussehra, is adorned with lights and decorations, and the entire city comes alive with religious fervour. The Ravan Dahan here is a grand event, with the burning of the massive effigy of Ravana symbolising the victory of good over evil.

Mysore

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Mysore, in Karnataka, is renowned for its grand Dussehra celebrations. The highlight of Mysore is the grand procession led by a caparisoned elephant, carrying the idol of the goddess Chamundeshwari. The celebration also includes the burning of the Ravana effigy, which is meticulously crafted and adds to the grandeur of the festival.

Kota

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

The Ravan Dahan in Kota, Rajasthan hosts a unique and colourful celebration. The festival here is known for its vibrant and artistic processions. The Ravan Dahan in this place is a part of the grand procession, featuring the massive effigies of Ravana and Meghnad.

Varanasi

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest