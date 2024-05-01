E-Pass Mandatory For Tourists Planning To Visit Ooty, Kodaikanal - All You Need To Know

Advertisement

As you plan your summer getaway to the serene hill stations of Ooty and Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu, be prepared to secure an e-pass. Introduced to manage the tourist flow and protect the delicate ecosystems, this e-pass system is mandatory for all visitors this peak season.

New e-pass mandate for hill stations

Starting May 7, 2024, and continuing until June 30, 2024, every tourist vehicle heading to the Nilgiris district, including Ooty, as well as Kodaikanal, must have an e-pass. This initiative will help authorities track and manage the influx of tourists, although it does not limit the number of e-passes issued, allowing unrestricted access to these beloved destinations. The procedure to obtain an e-pass will be detailed by local authorities shortly, ensuring all travelers can comply easily. Notably, residents of these areas will not require an e-pass, minimizing impact on their daily routines.

Exploring Ooty's attractions

Ooty, known for its stunning landscapes, offers several must-visit spots. Enjoy a tranquil boat ride on Ooty Lake, encircled by lush hills, or visit Doddabetta Peak for sweeping views of the Nilgiris. The town’s colonial architecture, like the stately Raj Bhavan, adds to its charm. The Government Rose Garden and Mudumalai National Park are also essential for nature lovers, offering chances to see diverse wildlife including tigers and elephants.

Must-See sights in Kodaikanal

In Kodaikanal, affectionately dubbed the "Princess of Hills," scenic beauty abounds. The central Kodaikanal Lake is ideal for boating or leisurely walks. Adventurous visitors can explore local Shola forests, home to Bear Shola and Silver Cascade Falls. Coaker's Walk provides stunning panoramic views, while the monumental Pillar Rocks offer a unique natural spectacle. For botanical enthusiasts, Bryant Park displays an extensive collection of plants and flowers. Culinary delights like handmade chocolates and local coffees are also not to be missed.