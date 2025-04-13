Escape The Heat: Discover Where To Go, When To Visit And What To Do In India's Cold Desert

Cold Deserts: After braving a season of bone-chilling cold and a spring that danced between sunshine and frost, a new chapter unfolds, the season India is famously known for.

Summer arrives, bringing with it golden days full of energy and hope for all the go-getters. But no matter how driven you are, everyone deserves a pause, to rest, to recharge, or to reignite your inspiration.

(Leh Ladhak during summer. Image: Pexels)

As we cruise into the heart of the year, a time known for its scorching heat, don’t feel a shred of guilt if all you want is to escape to the hills and let the cool breeze kiss your face.

But here’s a twist for Summer 2025: what if, instead of the hills, you pack your bags and live under the stars… in a desert? Yes, you read that right.

While India is famous for its blazing hot deserts, it also hides a secret, stunning cold desert, tucked away in remote corners, waiting to be explored.

(Leh Ladhak during winter. Image: Pixabay)

Cold Desert Cultural Landscape of India

The Cold Desert Cultural Landscape of India lies in the Himalayas and Ladakh. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) states, “Administratively, it can be said to comprise the Leh and Kargil districts of Ladakh division in Jammu and Kashmir; and Spiti region of the Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh and a part of Kinnaur District in the state of Himachal Pradesh.”

These two regions form part of a Cold Desert biome, contributing to the area's low temperatures, according to a UN agency. One such region lies on the leeward side of the Himalayas, creating a rain shadow zone that prevents the annual southeastern monsoon winds from reaching it, unlike much of the rest of the country. Another contributing factor is its high elevation.

(Spiti during summer. Image: Pexels)

Leh Ladakh

Leh Ladhak, also known as Khapa-Chan, which translates to the Land of Snow, is labelled as one of the cold deserts in India. The best time to visit Ladakh is between June to October.

Enjoy trekking, biking, or visiting iconic places such as Pangong Lake, Tso Moriri and monasteries, among others. Not forgetting to relish in their traditional cuisines and take Instagrammable pictures with scenic backdrops.

(Spiti during winter. Image: Pexels)

Spiti, HP

Spiti lies on the border between India and Tibet, and is pronounced 'Piti'.

“Throughout history, it kept changing hands among the various kingdoms of Tibet, Ladakh, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Kullu. Subjugated to successive attacks and influences, many times the rulers had to pay tribute to one another to keep peace in the region,” states UNESCO.