Escape The Heatwave: 9 Places In India With Temperature Under 30°C Right Now

The IMD has issued warnings of a severe heatwave gripping most parts of North, Central and West India. The scorching sun and relentless hot winds severely disrupted normal life, leaving residents struggling under extreme weather conditions. The Health Department has advised residents to avoid venturing outdoors during the afternoon, stay adequately hydrated, and wear light cotton clothing.

However, as schools shut down and offices offer work from home options, the summer time is ideal to plan a vacation. Beat the scorching heat and travel to places in India where the mercury is much kinder. From misty mountains and tea plantations to peaceful valleys and snow-lined roads, India has several cool-weather escapes perfect for beating the summer heat.

Leh, Ladakh: 2°C - 15°C

Adventure lovers can head to Ladakh, where the dry mountain climate keeps temperatures lower than those in many Indian cities. Surrounded by dramatic landscapes, monasteries and crystal-clear lakes, Ladakh offers the perfect mix of thrill and serenity.

Auli, Uttarakhand: 9°C - 20°C

Known for its breathtaking Himalayan views, Auli is an ideal destination for travellers looking for cool mountain air and scenic landscapes. Popular for skiing during winters, Auli transforms into a peaceful green retreat during summer, with temperatures remaining comfortable and pleasant. It is advised to pack heavy winterwear as Auli remains relatively cool throughout the year.

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Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh: 2°C - 20°C

Another favourite among road-trip enthusiasts is the Spiti Valley. Famous for its rugged beauty and cold desert terrain, Spiti remains relatively cool even during peak summer months. The valley attracts bikers, photographers and travellers seeking peaceful escapes away from crowded tourist hubs.

Munnar, Kerala: 16°C - 27°C

For travellers in South India, Munnar offers pleasant weather along with breathtaking tea plantations. Temperatures here generally stay between 16°C and 24°C, making it ideal for sightseeing without the discomfort of extreme heat. The cool climate, waterfalls and green landscapes make Munnar perfect for a peaceful vacation.

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Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh: 16°C - 30°C

For those looking for a quieter hill station experience, Kasauli offers charming colonial vibes and pine-covered surroundings. The calm atmosphere and cool weather make it perfect for a slow-paced holiday.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh: 8°C - 20°C

If you are searching for a less crowded destination, Tawang can be an excellent choice. Located in the Northeast, this scenic mountain town experiences cool weather throughout the summer. Known for its monasteries, lakes and dramatic mountain roads, Tawang offers both natural beauty and cultural experiences.



Also Read: How To Travel Solo Without Feeling Lonely

Coorg, Tamil Nadu: 15°C - 25°C

Coorg remains a favourite among nature lovers. Often called the “Scotland of India,” Coorg is known for coffee plantations, lush greenery and pleasant weather throughout the year.

Kalimpong, West Bengal: 16°C - 28°C

In West Bengal, Kalimpong offers beautiful mountain views, monasteries and flower nurseries with temperatures staying comfortable even during summer afternoons.

Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh: 14°C - 25°C