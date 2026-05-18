Ziro To Shoja, 7 Indian Hill Stations That Still Feel Undiscovered

Hill stations are one of the most popular travel choices during summer vacations in India. However, with growing crowds and over-touristification in famous spots, the situation has encouraged many travellers to look for alternatives that feel calmer. From the mist-covered valleys in the Northeast to forest towns in South India, several underrated places continue to offer scenic beauties without overwhelming the tourist rush. Experts and travel platforms suggest that these destinations are rapidly attracting travellers who are interested in slow tourism and quieter experiences.

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

Ziro Valley | Image: Incredible India

Located in Arunachal Pradesh, Ziro is known for its green valleys, pine forests, and the indigenous community residing in the picturesque valley, the Apatani tribe and their culture. Unlike heavily crowded hill stations, Ziro offers open landscapes and peaceful village surroundings. Visitors often explore rice fields, forest trails, apatani villages, and pine groves.

Daringbadi, Odisha

Located in Odisha, Daringbadi is often referred to as the "Kashmir of Odisha" due to its famous misty mornings, coffee plantations, and cooler temperatures throughout the year. According to travel experts, the destination remains less commercialised. The popular attractions Daringbadi offers are coffee gardens, waterfalls, forest viewpoints, and nearby tribal villages.

Chopta, Uttarakhand

Chopta is famous for Tungnath Treak | Image: Uttarakhand Tourism

Located in Uttarakhand, the station is increasingly becoming popular among travellers who are looking for quiet Himalayan experiences away from crowded travel circuits. The destination is surrounded by forests, meadows, and trekking routes. The travellers visit this hill station mainly for the famous Tungnath trek, mountain views, and digital detox experiences.

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Shoja, Himachal Pradesh

Shoja is located in the Seraj Valley | Image: Himachal Tourism

Located in Himachal Pradesh’s Seraj Valley, this hill station is known for its wooden cottages, forest walks, and peaceful mountain views. The destination continues to remain quieter compared to many other mainstream Himachali towns. The travellers visit Shoja for its beautiful Serolsar Lake trek, which is surrounded by thick oak forests. The Tirthan Valley in Shoja is known for its renowned crystal-clear waters and thriving trout fishing.

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Pelling, Sikkim

Pelling offers scenic views of Kanchenjunga | Image: Incredible India

Located in Sikkim, this beauty offers scenic views of Kanchenjunga along with monasteries, waterfalls, and peaceful surroundings. Many travellers prefer it as a calmer alternative to more crowded hill destinations.

Valparai, Tamil Nadu

Located in the Anamalai Hills of Tamil Nadu, this hill station is known for tea plantations, winding roads, and wildlife sightings. Travel reports suggest the destination still feels less crowded than mainstream and popular places, such as Ooty or Kodaikanal.

Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh

Mechuka is a valley situated near the Indo-China border | Image: Incredible India