Why go the local way?

Many of us have had really unpleasant experiences while travelling by the local train in our respective cities. The rush, the jostling in the crowded compartments, the frequent quarrels that break out among the passengers are reasons enough to avoid the local train altogether. But the fact remains inevitable that local trains are one of the most efficient systems of transport for a majority of the Indian population. Not only does it save time but also cuts down on the hefty costs of commuting via cabs and Volvos. The Mumbai locals are no different, but for a city with such high levels of population and traffic during the rush hours, local trains are a boon for daily passengers.

Things to keep in mind

• If you are travelling for the first time or a one-time journey on the Mumbai local train routes, and want to issue a pass for yourself, you have to get an id card for yourself from a ticket counter at any station on showing any address proof (Aadhar, passport, ration card).

• After getting the ID card issued, you can easily get a pass from any station.

• There are class I and class II passes which can be availed on a monthly or a quarterly or even on a yearly basis.

• You need to renew the pass three days prior to its expiry from any station or online according to your convenience.

• Travelling on an expired pass is equivalent to travelling ticketless and will demand a huge penalty, so be careful.

• One cannot travel in the class I compartments with a class II pass. However, you can travel in the class II compartments with the class I pass.

• Tourists in the city can issue an unlimited pass for themselves for a single day or a three-day unlimited travel-pass. It can be availed for up to a week in some cases.



All about Mumbai Locals Train Routes

Having the correct knowledge about the Mumbai local train routes is imperative if you want to commute across the city without any hassles. The Mumbai local trains run on three separate lines, which are,

• Western Line

• Central Line

• Harbour Line

The list of all the Mumbai Local Train stations, categorized under the three separate lines, is enlisted below. You shall also find their respective distances from each other, and the ideal time required to cover these intra-city distances via local trains. While faster trains only stop at certain stations (highlighted in bold), slower trains halt at most other stations.



The Western Line

• The Western local railway line starts from the Churchgate station and its terminal station is at Dahanu road.

• & If you want to travel from the start till the end, it will take you almost three hours to reach the ends. The Western line covers almost 124kms.

Mumbai Railway Stations List – Western Line Distance Churchgate 0 km Marine Lines 2 km Charni Road 3 km Grant Road 4 km Mumbai Central 5 km Mahalaxmi 6 km Lower Parel 8 km Elphinstone Road 9 km Dadar 11 km Matunga Road 11.5 km Mahim 12 km Bandra 15 km Khar Road 17 km Santacruz 18km Vile Parle 20 km Andheri 22 km Jogeshwari 24 km Goregaon 27 km Malad 30 km Kandivali 32 km Borivali 34 km Dahisar 37 km Mira Road 40 km Bhayandar 44 km Naigaon 48 km Vasai Road 52 km Nala Sopara 56 km Virar 60 km Valtarna - Saphale - Kelve Road - Palghar - Umroli - Boisar - Vangaon - Dahanu Road -

The Harbour Line

• This line is a sub-division of the Central line that starts from CST and finishes at Panvel in Navi Mumbai

• Total distance covered is about 49 km

So, now that you are acquainted with the Mumbai local train routes thoroughly, cutting through the city and reaching your desired destination on time would not be an impossible task to accomplish! For further assistance, keep a map of the Mumbai local train routes handy. Download it at http://bhaaratham.com/images/mumbai_local_train_map.pdf, and travel without worries!