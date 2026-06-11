Father's Day 2026: Holiday Destinations Ideal For Family Visits

Father’s Day is on Sunday, 21 June, this year, and if you are wondering where you can jet off for a holiday with him, we have you covered.

An unknown quote about a father says, ‘A father is a compass, guiding us through life's journey with love.’ And much like this, it is your turn to surprise your father with a getaway that will strengthen your bond in more ways than one. Here is a list of curated properties and destinations that you must bookmark for your Father’s Day getaway.



Marari Beach, a CGH Experience

Located in the quiet village of Mararikulam, Marari Beach, a CGH Experience, is a rustic seaside space that is a nod to the local fishermen and their lifestyle. The experience draws from a sense of place, from the coastal food that spotlights local produce and traditional flavours to interactive sessions with the local fishermen. Take the time to learn about the versatile coconut tree from toddy tapping, watch coir crafting, and even learn how to make coconut chutney. Ideal for fathers who want to seek a seaside idyll calm.



Jetwing Light House, Galle

Jetwing Light House in Sri Lanka | Image: X

Perched on a rocky outcrop that overlooks the Indian Ocean, Jetwing Light House in Sri Lanka’s Galle is designed by famed architect Geoffrey Bawa. The design elements here are reminiscent of his typical style with rooms that overlook the ocean. Use this as your base to explore the UNESCO World Heritage site Galle Fort and local mask-making. With seven in-house dining options, there is never a dull moment as far as culinary treats are concerned. Ideal for fathers who want to experience a slice of history and architecture with a dash of luxury.



Dwarika's Sanctuary, Dhulikhel

Framed by the majestic Himalayas, Dwarika's Sanctuary in Nepal’s Dhulikhel is all about holistic wellness rooted in the Vedas and Buddhist texts. The property is in a calming location where you can hear birdsong through the day. Couple this with the brilliant spa offerings and you will experience rejuvenation and relaxation in the Himalayas. The new three-day retreat is the perfect way to reset your life – complete with sound healing, breathwork at the Salt House, open-air yoga facing the peaks, Crystal Room meditation, Nine Planet balancing at the Navagraha Garden, and, in the evening, aarti at the Shivalinga Maze. Ideal for fathers who want to experience Himalayan wellness.



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Aamaghati Wildlife Resort, Ranthambore

Designed on the lines of the famed forest of Ranthambore, Aamaghati Wildlife Resort is located adjacent to the jungle, ensuring that you breathe the purest air when you are here. The retreat itself offers several categories of expansive rooms that offer the finest of contemporary luxuries. Being closest to the safari gate, the game drives are accessible too. The trek up to Ranthambore Fort offers unexpected delights – and if you are lucky, a tiger sighting too. The retreat offers a curated dining experience with candle light in the highest point here – perfect to celebrate dads. Ideal for fathers who want to enjoy the famed jungle of Ranthambore.



Summit Hotels & Resorts, Pelling

Summit Hotels & Resorts in Sikkim | Image: X

Located in West Sikkim, Summit Hotels & Resorts, Pelling is one of the best places to explore the many wonders of Sikkim, this is a destination that offers something in all seasons. When here, you must pay obeisance at the Pemayangtse Monastery. Also give your father an adrenaline rush as you explore Pelling Skywalk, Asia’s first glass-bottomed skywalk that leads you to a 137-ft statue of Chenrezig and panoramic views. The Rimbi Falls and nearby landscaped gardens, Darap village, and exploring the Rabdentse Ruins are sure to thrill. Ideal for fathers who want to experience culture and adventure.

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Amrit Bhawan, Haridwar

How would it be to stay in a boutique property overlooking the Ganga? Well, this is exactly what Amrit Bhawan Haridwar offers as its central premise. With plush rooms, this home has been meticulously restored and offers probably one of the best ways to explore Haridwar and the revered Ganga with a private ghat and attentive service. Enjoy the fresh seasonal food of Uttarakhand and soak in the sounds of the Ganga arati for a serene getaway. Ideal for fathers who want to soak in spiritual sights in a heritage setting.

Tathastu, Satpura

Located in the heart of the Satupra jungle, Tathastu Satpura is a wilderness getaway that will make your father smile. From delectable cuisine, signature mocktails, refreshing pool dips in the private pool, relaxing on your serene outdoor veranda, or relishing an evening of live music, this retreat checks all boxes. The in-house naturalists can teach you a thing or two about the local flora and fauna, and the jungle safari is always a draw. Ideal for fathers who want to enjoy nature and wilderness.

Antara Catamarans, Bhitarkanika National Park



Antara Catamarans in Odisha | Image: X